“The planet is burning,” a group of activists chanted at the COP28 UN climate summit in Dubai. They are trying to bring a measure of heat to the attendees at this two-week-long event, particularly the 1300 fossil fuel lobbyists.

The demonstrators also want their voices to be heard by the 170 nations at this annual confab.

Two other numbers beyond the nations and lobbyists present are in play: Keep the global temperatures from rising above 1.5 degrees Celsius pre-industrial levels, and—equally distressing—that one nation can scuttle any deal made to put an end to fossil fuels.

We understand that the average American Joe and Jane may be perplexed by these numbers, and might find it troubling that one nation—in this case, the gigantic oil-producing Saudi Arabia—could jam the proceedings. There are indications that Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman will not support an agreement calling for a phase-down or phase-out of fossil fuels.

Why are so many lobbyists at the event, when having it take place in Dubai is like a home-court advantage for them? Most disturbing is why one country could torpedo any agreement. There is no sense of democracy on such a critical issue, and it is much like the absence of democratic rules in our electoral arena.

Once again, we’ve raised more questions than answers. This will probably continue to be a burning issue—excuse the pun—for many years to come, if the planet survives the increasing temperatures.

It’s time to change some of the rules about the Climate Change Summit, beginning with a reduced number of lobbyists and more opportunities for Africa to get a say about the issues it faces from the poisoned atmosphere caused by gas, coal, and oil emissions. It wouldn’t be a bad idea to host next year’s event in a country with a stronger resolve to stifle deadly emissions.

Your thoughts?

Like this: Like Loading...