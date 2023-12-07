Disney Hocus Pocus 2 Winifred Sanderson Plushie 0+ Funko, $26.56. Adorable soft plush to add to your collection, based on the popular Disney movie. www.disney.com

Pinata Smashling Plushy Box Series 1 0+ Toikido, $5.97. Collect all six bright mini plushies. www.smashlings.com

Punchi Gumi 0+ Beverly Hills Teddy Bear Co., $9.97. These happy soft plushies are easy to take on walks, when traveling, or give as a sweet gift. www.Plush.com

Scented Smelly Jelly Blind Bag 0+ Beverly Hills Teddy Bear, $9.97. Scented adorable pets in a blind bag. Collect them all. www.Plush.com

Lote the Blue Whale 0+ Lily Toys. This plush from Ecuador is soft and huggable, and has huge eyes that make kids feel like their friend understands them. www.lilytoys.com.ec

Plushie Rabbit Tote Bag 3+ Teeturtle, $10. The bag fits in the plush to play with when you are not carrying stuff around. The plush sits on your shoulder when you pull out the bag. Collect the whole line. www.teeturtle.com

Emma the Whale & Sammy the Seal Bundle 3+ Shore Buddies, $34.95. Made from 100% recycled plastic bottles for the eco-conscious kid. www.shore-buddies.com

30” Jumbo Orangutan Mom & Baby 0+ Wild Republic, $120. The expressive Mom and baby are attached but can be cut apart. They are super-sweet and beyond soft. www.wildrepublic.com

Shark Set 2+ Night Buddies, $36.42. Happy parent and child shark plush set with glowing eyes that act as night lights. www.nightbuddies.com

Pickle Ami Amis Wave 1 3+ Jakks Pacific, $20. Cute, quirky, and collectable little plush that look knitted. Pickle is a frog. www.jakks.com