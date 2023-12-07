Affirmation Bath Book: I Love Being Me! 0+ Kids for Culture, $2.98. This colorful positive book for baby to look at in the bath is for all kids. www.kidsforculture.com

Sensory Panel Book I LOVE ME 0+ Kids for Culture, $5.88. The soft book has 10 panels with a mirror & a ring. It celebrates diversity and inclusion. www.kidsforculture.com Proud minority and women owned business. Also look for their Travel Activity Book, $5.88. Everyone is Different.

Disney 100: 100 Years of Wonder 12 Little Golden Books Anniversary Boxed Set 2+ Random House, $71.88. The classic stories are here for fans and collectors. www.penguinrandomhouse.com

DK Virtual Reality Dinosaurs 8+ DK Publishing, $59.99. Delight in dinos and learn all about them with this 80-page awesome image book that has activities. www.abacusbrands.com

Food, Hope & Resilience Authentic recipes and remarkable Stories from Holocaust Survivors by June Hersh with forward from Daniel Boulud, $29.99. Recipes that give a taste of history with a life affirming message for all people! www.junehersh.com

A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas 14+ Bloomsbury Publishing, $19. The book is a dark and exciting fairy romance adventure thriller. www.bloomsbury.com

Bloodmarked by Tracy Deonne, Simon & Schuster, $19.99. Bree is the bold Black magical hero we have been waiting to read about. In this second book in the series, we see her face enemies, uncover truths, and grow. It is an addictive read. www.tacydeon.com