History Trivia Game 14+ Dyce ,$29.95. More than 2,000 history questions in five categories. www.historytriviagame.com

Fondue Set Pro L by Boska $129.99 This stylish set, by the company that makes some of the best cheese instruments, comes with a durable cast iron fondue pot, 6 fondue forks, a burner, and a beautiful base. Say “cheese” this holiday season! www.boska.com

Foot Reflex Zone Massage FM 60 Beurer, $69.99 This powerful shiatsu foot massager with 18 rotating massage balls will make you feel merry and bright day or night—the gift of relaxation. www.shop-beurer.com

Safe Escape 3 in 1 Pepper Gel with Seat Belt Cutter and Window Breaker Sabre, $15.99. Great gift for a Dad who travels in vehicles! Feel safe and secure with this practical tool. Also look for the Personal Alarm With LED Light & Key Ring for when you cannot travel with pepper gel. The 130 dB alarm is heard up to 1,250 feet away. www.sabrered.com

Nordic Lux Premium Microplush Heating Blanket Beurer, $99.99. Equipped with an overheating safety system, this large, soft, four-temperature blanket has a lifetime warranty and makes the ultimate cozy gift.

Pick Your Poison 10+ Dyce, $12.89. The hilarious party game where you anonymously answer “Would you rather?”

Knife with Charcuterie Board Buffalovely, $34. The” I will cut you” little knife for cheese is hysterical. Add that to the Launchable Char-Cu-te-rie board and you will have a funny and practical present. www.buffalovely.com

Mend Egg Kit $45. These eggs and silicone gel toe-spreaders help people do hand and feet exercises. This works for diabetics, people with arthritis, and those who just want to keep up their health. www.mendstretch.org

Noël Collection Holiday Tree Round Dutch Oven Le Creuset, $400. This expertly crafted cast iron Dutch oven is for the festive home chef because it features embossed tree scrollwork on the lid, is designed from enameled cast iron, and is finished with a memorable gold-tone star knob. The easy-to-clean, durable, vibrant porcelain enamel requires no seasoning and minimizes sticky messes. www.lecreuset.com

Would You Rather 14+ SpinMaster, $19.99. Laugh through this party game that has 600 fun questions that span four categories. www.spinmaster.com