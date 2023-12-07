My Lil Ride RC (Carmen) 2+ Mukikim, $19.99. This first RC is easy to handle as well as adorable. www.mukikim.com

Lolo’s Fire Truck My First Car 10m+ Bababoo and Friends, $17.99. Elephant Lolo has a classic red wooden fire truck with a fold-up turning ladder and the fire hose made of two movable wooden rings, so he can help anywhere. The lovingly illustrated playbox “Fire Station” provides a perfect backdrop for imaginative play. The set comes with the sweet PlayTales™ story “Alarm! Alarm!”

My Little Food Truck Playset 12m+ SpinMaster, $25. The plush set is fantastic for your little foodie. www.spinmaster.com

Friends on Tour Pull-Along Toy 12m+ Bababoo and Friends, $38.50. This is a fun-filled exploratory pulling toy. Creative objects are attached to the bus to promote fine motor skills and hand-eye coordination. The vivid colors and integrated sorting box encourage shape recognition and promote spatial thinking.

Pink Slips 8+ Jada, $22.99. Collect all 12 detailed, next-level die-cast radical rides. The Pink Slip line contains classic cars in different sizes and is made for auto enthusiasts. www.mjorette.com

Carrera First Mario Kart Slot Car Racing Set 3+ Carrera, $39.99. The set comes with 9.51 feet of track for two Mario-themed cars that race and can crash. This is a super first racing set for any child. www.carrera-toys.com

Carrera Go!!! Mario Kart Slot Car Racing Set 6+ Carrera, $104.99. 2.4 GHz technology racing fun with lights and body tilting action. Speeds up to 5.6 mph and up to 16 cars can be run in parallel on the track. The durable tires can grip on almost any terrain, in or outdoors. Race head-to-head with this high-speed Carrera GO!!!! www.carrera-rc.com

Malibu 20” Wheel Bike 6-10yrs Mobo $225 This comfortable classic beach cruiser is built to last! It is safe, durable, and stylish. Kids up to 140 pounds can go tooling around with confidence. www.mobocruiser.com

Barbie Dream Camper 3+ Mattel, $99.99. Drive to your dream destination in this cool camper that has seven play areas and tons of accessories. Drive dolls to their next adventure. www.mattel.com

1981 Camaro Z28 model kit 12+ Revell, $25.49. The model 1981 Camaro has 37 parts, is 7.875”, has stock alloyed wheels, and when you open the hood has a detailed v-8 engine. Putting this bad boy together takes about five hours. www.revell.com

Rain and Sunshine Vehicles 13+ Nylint, $64.99. Built to last, these collectible die-cast heirloom-quality vehicles are made from high-quality steel. They are a must for automotive toy connoisseurs. www.nylinttoys.com