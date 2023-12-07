Exit: Advent Calendar- The Silent Storm 10+ Thames & Kosmos, $49.95. Each door in this 24-day game hides a riddle. Solve the riddles and save the holiday in this exciting exit game and adventure story.

Nickelodeon Rugrats—The Meanie of Chanukah Game 5+ Funko, $9. Flip the tiles and find pairs to make candles. Light your candles to score. Your favorite Rugrat characters are all mentioned. www.funkogames.com

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Snowstorm Scramble Game 5+ Funko Games, $9. Roll the die, flip the tokens, and match to move while working together to help three reindeer reach the end to win. www.funkogames.com

Judah Maccabee 3+ Monkeybar Consulting LLC, $29.99. This huggable plush Jewish superhero with his lion shield teaches that little guys who are persecuted can hold their own and win. Also look for The Mensch on a Bench $32.99. This kit comes with a Hanukkah book and plush doll to celebrate the holiday with. www.TheMenschOnABench.com

Winter Bananagrams 7+ Bananagrams, Inc., $16.99. Winter Bananagrams comes with a winter holiday-themed banana case, 144 letter tiles, and eight festive tiles. Play the classic game at your next holiday celebration. www.bananagrams.com

Puzzle by Number Wreath 5+ PlusPlus, $24.99. This colorful 500-piece Danish 2- or 3D puzzle can be customized to include ornaments and candy canes. Hang it when you are done. www.plusplususa.com

Santa’s Workshop 3+ Meemzy Magic, $49. Sensational sensory seasonal play kit that has an incredible painted miniature wood train, trees, Santa family, toys, slime, and more. The case is sturdy and beautiful as well. www.meemzymagic.com

Root and Seed Conversation Cards 13+, $29. These cards feature playful prompts that link to an online tool and help people preserve family memories. Get additional holiday sets to add to the information you are already storing. Traditions, tales, and even recipes can be saved this way from the cards. www.rootandseed.com

Light Up Neon Effect Message Frame ISCREAM, $32.49. Illuminate your message after writing on the glass frame for a bright, neon-effect glow. The frame is the perfect way to tell people what’s for holiday dinner, present special holiday messages, and give fun reminders. www.iscream-shop.com