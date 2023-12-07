(Before using any CBD product, ask your doctor if the compound is right for you.)

Body Oil Jo’s Body Shop, $24. This lightly scented unisex body oil for very dry skin is healing. The nourishing blend of oils from this Black female-owned company come together to give users silky, hydrated skin. Also look for their Scalp Soother, $32. It soothes, balances, and strengthens. The Green Fiend Face Mask is also a terrific treat. www.josbodyshop.co

Lavender & Charcoal Soap Potager Soap Co., 12+ $11.98. Crafted in the USA by a family-run company, these fragrant luxury soaps clean and delight with their beauty. www.potagersoap.com

Neem soap Pure Mitti, $9.99. Pure, 100% chemical-free, and made to help with acne, rashes, and sensitive skin. This soap is rich in antioxidants and has antibacterial properties. www.puremitti.com

Mauve Mystique Mineral Vanilla Bean Gloss Beauty By Rhonda, $26. Made with chamomile, shea butter, aloe vera, and jojoba seed oil, this vanilla-flavored gloss keeps lips from chapping and tastes terrific. Also look for Mega Frost Berry Lip Gloss $26, that is plant-based, cruelty-free, and vegan. The formula keeps lips kissably soft. www.beautybyrhonda.com

Relief Recovery Cream Astraea, $54.95. This CBD-based cream absorbs quickly, smells relaxing, and helps tired and aching muscles and joints. Also try the Relief + Warming Salve $34.95. It is easy to take on the go to the gym or travel with. At the end of the day, rub it into your feet for soft winter skin. www.astraea.co

Full Spectrum Hemp Extract Balm Stick Charlotte’s Web Stanley Brothers, $31.99. This incredible balm has 525 mg of CBD, menthol, ginger oil, turmeric oil, and peppermint oil. Fantastic for neuropathy and arthritis. www.charlottesweb.com