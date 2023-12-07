Positive Pals Trio 0+ Kids for Culture, $35.99. Three super-soft diverse pals with positive affirmations on them. www.kidsforculture.com

Backyard League Gaming Baseball 8+ Playfinity, $99. Join the world’s first connected baseball league with a water-resistant Bluetooth regulation-sized ball. Kids can play games with the app and have fun training. 4.2 IOS and Android. Also look for the SmartBall from Playfinity, $79. This soft, squishy ball and its free companion app are packed with exciting interactive games, sound effects, music, and a real-time audio coach that makes playing catch feel like an arcade game. The SmartBall merges virtual and physical play. www.backyard-league.com www.playfinity.com

Teenie Needoh Cool Cats 3+ Schylling, $3.95. Three squishy nontoxic colorful cats per box. There are eight to collect. Look for Teenie Needoh Funky Pup, too. The Nee Doh Gum Drop Super Solid Squish 3+ Schylling, $4.99, is a fantastic fidget toy. There is great texture in this squishy, nontoxic, giant-looking gumdrop. www.schylling.com

Clipkins Squirrel Monkey Wild Republic, $4.99, Clip this adorable little creature onto fingers, bags, or pens. www.WildRepublic.com

Wood Keychains by 15+ Buffalovely, $12. Laser-engraved keychains with snarky phrases to make you laugh. An amazing present. www.buffalovely.com

Twinkling Tree Mini Cosmic Glow Thinking Putty 3+ Crazy Aarons, $4. The green putty with sparkles is perfect. It is not sticky and holds its shape. www.crazyaarons.com

You are enough! Coin purse and keychain 10+ Dance Happy Designs, $14.95. The future is inclusive with this dynamic line that celebrates differences. The keychain has a pouch for cash and a positive slogan. www.dancehappydesigns.com

Dream Lash by Tai Lite, $22. Light up your face with long lashes that have colorful flowers on the ends. Look dreamy with lashes from founder and makeup artist Tai Ceme. Look for their Glow Pigment as well. This is a Black female-owned company that knows beauty. www.tai-lite.com

Actually Curious Human Rights Edition 13+ Actually Curious, $25. This brilliant card game sparks thought-provoking and important discussions about mental health, environmental justice, race, gender, women’s rights, LGBTQIA+ rights, and general civil rights. The cards create knowledge and empathy so people might see other views as they move forward. This is a Black-owned business. www.actuallycurious.com