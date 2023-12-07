40th Anniversary Space Shuttle with Booster Rockets model kit 13+ Revell, $53.28. Create your own 17.20” model rocket with 97 parts and paint it. The freight compartment doors open and loading arm moves. This is for space enthusiasts and model-makers. It makes a great family project. www.revell.com

Gelli Spa 5+ Zimpli Kids, $19.99. The silky set includes a pedicure kit and messaging marbles, pink gelli packs, inflatable foot tub, and essential oil. Additional gelli packs can be purchased. www.zimplikids.com

Lion Pillowkin Wild Republic, $8. This real-size lion pillow has serious character. It has a mane, arms, and cool clothes. www.wildrepublic.com

Ugly Sweater Thinking Putty 3+ Crazy Aarons, $15. 3.2 oz of sparkling putty with little sweaters makes this magical art. The putty can be used as a fidget toy, stress reliever, or medium to sculpt with. The Surprised Santa & Elphie Selphie are also great choices from this line. www.crazyaarons.com

SnuggleLuvs Brown Bear Wild Republic, $43.99. This delightful happy big brown bear is fluffy and the size of a small child. www.wildrepublic.com This giant huggable bear is a great friend for little ones.

Mind Reader: The Psychic Party Game 10+ Dyce, $24.95. Players earn points the more their thoughts are intertwined in this hilarious card game. www.dycegames.com

Canvas Pack by Nanoleaf, $129.99. Nine color light panels come in the sensational set, with an easy customizable layout. They react to sound, the app, and touch. Create and illuminate with this safe, beyond cool STEAM set. www.nanoleaf.me

3Doodler Start + 6+ WobbleWorks Limited, $59.29. The exclusive bundle includes 75 extra refill strands, nine challenge cards, a 3Doodler Start+ DoodlePad, and 3Doodler Start+ Pen. Draw in 3D and engineer amazing creations. www.the3doodler.com

Yummy Gummies 0+ ISCREAM, $44. Calling all candy lovers because strawberry-scented, different colored mini plush gummy bears hang out in their soft, pillow-like box that has a see-through peephole. It smells great and looks adorable. www.iscream-shop.com

Disney 100 Rubik’s Cube 8+ Spin Master, $14.99. The collectable Rubik’s Cube with Disney characters on it, such as Mickey Mouse, is magical. www.spinmaster.com