Carnival Plus 48pc Set 3+ Magformers, $79.99. This set is great for creative STEMconstruction fun. Build unique ferris wheels, carousels, and more. The carnival wheel can be converted to a carousel—add Magbuddies and watch them swing.

Pinata Smashlings Series 1 3+ Toikido, $27.31. The Panda Smashling figure comes with a baby unicorn, a bamboo rod, and a hidden figure inside. The game that you can scan is connected to Chuck E Cheese. Collect all four Smashlings. www.incrediblegroup.com

Storytime With Sunny™ 3+ VTech, $59.99. Sunny tells stories with surprising plot twists to keep kids engaged and invites participation in 300+ activities with four disks and more than five hours of fairy tales, classic songs, guessing games, a poem creator, silly jokes, tongue-twisters, daily routines, and much more. Sunny teaches healthy habits, encouraging good manners, brushing teeth, and mindfulness exercises. It leads kids in a bedtime routine and has an alarm and a glowing night-light. www.vtech.com

Spin Plus Set 6 PC 3+ Magformers, $19.99. Turn any Magformers creation into a moving and mobile wonder with this set.Build your cube and use the fidget as a spinning base to set your builds into motion.

Rock and Roll It JR 6+ Mukikim, $34.99. This fantastic flexible roll-up piano features 32 standard keys, more than 20 different sounds and songs, and a built-in speaker. www.mukikim.com

Duplo Disney 100 3 in 1 Magical Castle 3+ LEGO, $99.99. This giant 160-piece Duplo castle set comes with Minnie and her friends. Build three castle structures or be creative and build something entirely different. www.lego.com

Wonder Tree Shape Sorting Clock 18m+ Bababoo and Friends, $32.99. This amazing heirloom-quality wood shape-sorting clock teaches numbers and shapes while looking fantastic.

Arctic Adventures 3+ Meemzy Magic, $49. This amazing sensory kit comes with wood animals, an arctic adventurer, trees, Goo, furry snowballs, and more. The beautiful carrying case keeps it all neat. Kids love the tactile nature of this play set and how different it is from other toys. www.meemzymagic.com

Explorer Balance Bike 2-6yrs MOBO $89.99. Little people will love this sturdy bike that comes in 4 cool colors! It has a cushioned premium seat and this beautiful bike holds kids up to 60 pounds. www.mobocruiser.com