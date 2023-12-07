Kodak Cork 1000 Piece Mandala Stones Puzzle 8+ Rose Art, $25.19. This Kodak Corkboard Puzzle has fully interlocking soft fit pieces and bright rich colors. www.cra-z-art.com

Liar Liar 10+ Dyce, $19.95. This funny group game has everyone fibbing. ID the liar and laugh. www.liarliargame.com

Wizard Potion Science Kit 8+ Thames & Kosmos, $24.95. Make magic with five chemistry experiments that you can drink. The kit includes a wand, cauldron, flasks, tools, and ingredients. www.thamesandkosmos.com

Nickelodeon Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Krang 8+ BST AXN, $29.99. With 31 points of articulation, incredible sculptural details, and multiple hand weapon accessories, this collectable figure is a must. Look for the other collectable TMNTs in the collection. www.TheLoyalSubjects.com

Creatto Rainbow Butterfly 8+ Thames and Kosmos, $29.95. Create and design with this innovative, versatile, light-up 3D puzzle system that is super-easy to put together.

Ankara and Beauty Puzzle by Nigerian artist Clement Nwafor, 10+ Art & Fable Puzzle Company, $23.95. The beautiful 500-piece puzzle has a velvet-touch surface and comes with a high-quality print. Donations from every sale of this puzzle go to the Malala Fund to help female students. www.artandfablepuzzlecompany.com

Wash Your Filthy Mouth Out Ceramic Toothbrush holder 8+ Buffalovely, $16. This is a cheeky toothbrush holder for older kids who are starting to say things that may be a bit questionable… www.baffalovely.com

Rabbit Hole 10+ Dyce, $19.95. Players take turns reading the beginning phrase for popular internet searches and must then try to complete it with the most believable answer. They don’t have to be right; they just need to fool their friends into believing their answer is. www.dycegames.com

All Love Is Valid Limited-Edition Sweater Paws of Pride, $45. Celebrate the way you love with Paws of Pride. The company is all about inclusive clothing and supporting youth. They also make a Triple Trouble Beanie, $25. Their soft Beanies keep you warm while looking cool. The company stands for values and self-expression. www.pawsofpride.com

Laser X Ultra 6+ NSI International, $49.99. With the Laser X Ultra Double Blasters, you can blast opponents with beams from up to 300 feet away, indoors or out, in darkness or bright sunlight. Select from more than 20 different team-color combos and have the whole family play. Blaster beams go through windows and bounce off walls and mirrors. www.getlaserx.com