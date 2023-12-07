Dr. Christina Greer

As 2023 comes to a close, I am constantly thinking about all of the things I need and want to get done before the close of the year. Last week I wrote about end-of-year giving to the Octavia Project and organizations doing great work in our community. As I think about how I want to celebrate the end of a truly tumultuous year filled with so many surprises, coming from a host of directions, I want to be sure to take advantage of some of the beauty and interesting exhibits around me.

First, I am going to make time to see two amazing art exhibits. I must see the Henry Taylor exhibit at the Whitney Museum. “Henry Taylor: B Side” presents the Los Angeles-based artist’s paintings, along with rarely exhibited early drawings. The exhibit also showcases a selection of his sculptures and new installations made specifically for this exhibition. The second exhibit I am going to see is Barkley Hendricks at the Frick Collection. “Barkley L. Hendricks: Portraits at the Frick” displays Hendricks’s large-scale Black subjects, emphasizing the dignity and individuality of his sitters.

Both artists have been a source of inspiration for me and I cannot wait to see these two exhibits. The Hendricks exhibit closes on January 7, 2024, and the Taylor exhibit closes on January 28, 2024.

Second, I am going to clean out my closets and drawers in preparation for the new year. I recently passed a pop-up shop giving coats and clothes to recently arrived migrants and families in need. So many people need clothing, coats, and shoes, and I am sure I have plenty of items I have not worn in ages. We must get rid of material items to make room for more positive energy to come our way.

Third, I am going to get on a more committed schedule to work out, meditate, and do yoga. I must prioritize my health and mental wellbeing. The holidays are such a busy time, filled with lots of food and fun, but it is imperative that we prioritize consistent habits and not wait until New Year’s resolutions to get started.

Lastly, I am going to get better organized with my family. As I’ve written before, Black families must have potentially complex conversations about our finances and our files, where to find documents, what insurance policies are still in effect, what bank accounts have authorized users or beneficiaries, and our desired arrangements for when we pass on. These conversations take time and energy, and we must begin them sooner rather than later.

These are just some of the items I plan to tackle in the final weeks of 2023. I hope you will make a plan as well.

Christina Greer, Ph.D., is an associate professor at Fordham University; author of “Black Ethnics: Race, Immigration, and the Pursuit of the American Dream”; and co-host of the podcast FAQ-NYC and host of The Blackest Questions podcast at TheGrio; and a 2023–2024 Moynihan Public Scholars Fellow at CCNY.

