Getting ready for college can be a daunting prospect for many students, but the recent College and Career Pathways: Get-to-Know Guttman Community College event, in partnership with the New York Public Library (NYPL) College and Career Pathways Initiative, provided guidance for those seeking help.

The session was held at the new Macomb’s Bridge Library Teen Center, which opened in January of 2020, caters to teens ages 13–18, and is dedicated to being a vibrant space for the city’s teens to meet, socialize, and connect.

The teens met with Guttman Community College President Larry D. Johnson, Admission Director Sophea So-Sainsurin, and the financial aid team, who spoke about the next step after high school.

“Our goal is to provide teens across New York City with knowledge about all of their options after high school, and [let them] know that CUNY, including Guttman Community College, is a high-quality, affordable option,” explained Rachel Roseberry, associate director of Young Adult Program & Services at the NYPL.

The school representatives introduced students to the Guttman admission process by completing applications and focusing on deadlines. “Now you are entering adulthood, so you have to be responsible for getting things done,” So-Sainsurin told the attendees. She went in-depth about the documents needed to apply for early and regular admission to Guttman for the next academic semester.

The teens were introduced to the campus life and the programs that Guttman offers. First is the Woman of Gratitude, Resilience, Integrity, and Talent mentorship program, a social group open to women and women-identified students, with a focus on being a support system for women of all races and gender identities. Guttman also offers the United Men of Color Program mentorship program, which was founded to help men of all minorities overcome enrollment and meet the ultimate goal of graduation.

The most crucial part of the session was about financial aid through a detailed walkthrough of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid form (FAFSA). Students were given a breakdown about resources such as Pell Grants, TAP, and Work-Study. Financial aid representatives went into detail about what is required, the documents needed from legal guardians, deadlines, and the need to complete the financial aid package every year. Guttman Community College Financial Aid also provides on-site assistance at financial.aid@guttman.cuny.edu.

Johnson’s visit was part of a tour of Harlem to reach out to the teens in the community, visiting all the branches in Harlem, ending with Macombs Library. “I wanted to build more press and exposure for the college. I wanted to get the Guttman name out there,” said Johnson.

The event ended with teens receiving a fun swag bag filled with T-shirts, flags, stationery, and hoodies. “The teens enjoyed hearing about the campus life that Guttman has to offer,” said Anisha Hoffman, senior librarian at the Teen Center at Macombs Library.

