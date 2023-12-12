Despite the ongoing controversy encircling the Golden Globes, the entertainment industry continues to view the acclaimed award show as a pivotal precursor to other prestigious accolades, notably the revered Academy Award nominations.

The nominations for the 81st Golden Globe Awards were announced by Cedric The Entertainer and Wilmer Valderrama. The award show is scheduled for January 7, 2024 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. This year’s ceremony will be broadcast live on CBS, showcasing outstanding achievements in both film and television, curated by a panel of 310 international journalists. This reshuffling comes after the dissolution of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which led to the redistribution of its assets.

This edition of the Golden Globes introduces two new distinguished awards: Cinematic and Box Office Achievement in Motion Pictures, and Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television. Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner of White Cherry Entertainment (WCE) will executive produce the show, with Weiss also directing.

Among the noticeable snubs are notable contenders like “The Color Purple” and “I’m A Virgo” (Prime Video) that failed to secure nominations. Films like “Ferrari” and “The Iron Claw,” aiming to ignite their Oscar campaigns, were also notably overlooked.

While “The Color Purple” managed acting nominations for Fantasia Barrino and Danielle Brooks, it surprisingly missed out on nods in key categories such as Best Motion Picture-Musical or Comedy and a supporting actress acknowledgment for Taraji P. Henson.

The Golden Globes, striving to mend their tarnished reputation following the highly publicized controversies that led to the broadcast being pulled off air in 2022, have undertaken significant changes. The awards body faced severe scrutiny in 2021 after revelations from the Los Angeles Times exposed the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s lack of diversity, financial irregularities, and allegations of intimidation towards potential members. NBC aired the Globes in 2023 under a one-year contract, but the upcoming ceremony is set to be broadcast on CBS. Since then, the Globes have made strides toward diversifying their voting body. In a recent update by Variety, the voting group has expanded to 300 members, with 47% being female and 60% representing diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds.

Ownership of the Golden Globes rests with Dick Clark Productions and Eldridge. Following Penske Media’s joint venture with Eldridge, IndieWire’s parent company subsequently acquired Dick Clark Productions.

Here is a link to the full nominations for the 2024 Golden Globe Awards

Like this: Like Loading...