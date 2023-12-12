Community members, supporters, and staff gathered recently to say thanks to Councilmember Kristin Richardson Jordan as she readied to leave office. Harlem’s 9th District member served her community well, and wellwishers were on hand to show her love for her two years of service.

Bill Moore photo

Common Justice advocates who called for passage of the Victim Compensation Act (S214) held a meeting recently at the office of Councilmember Jordan. Advocates urged Gov. Kathy Hochul to sign the Act before the end of the year. Advocates for the Fair Access Act, including Marquis Jenkins, Robert Jackson, David Hopper, John England, Cade Terada, and Clarence Lumford, were in attendance.

