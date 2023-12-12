The Marcus Garvey Park Alliance and Pelham Fritz Center recently hosted a community tree lighting, along with a jazz concert, at Mt. Morris Ascension Presbyterian Church, presided over by Rev. Patricia Wilson with songs by Charlotte Eley & Lee Tucker of the Greater Tabernacle Baptist Church.

Hats, gloves, scarves, and refreshments for unhoused people and migrants were provided. Special thanks goes out to all the event’s volunteers; Valerie Jo Bradley, president of the Alliance; and NYS Senator Cordell Cleare.

