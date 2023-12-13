On Sunday, Dec. 17, Queens Community House (QCH) is partnering with Forest Hills Stadium, Iatse Local 4, and West Side Tennis Club for the “Friends of Forest Hills Stadium” Toy Drive. The public event will be held from 10am to 3pm at Forest Hills Stadium at 1 Tennis Place in Forest Hills.

Until Dec.17, toys can be dropped off at any of the participating partner locations – The West Side Tennis Club (1 Tennis Place), Station House (106-11 71st Avenue), Nick’s Bistro (104-20 Metropolitan Avenue), Bloom Botanical Bistro (103-19 Metropolitan Avenue), Lillian Pizzeria (9601 69th Avenue), Ponce Bank (100-20 Queens Boulevard), and M&T Bank (101-25 Queens Boulevard).

All gifts will be donated to QCH will benefit children in need across Queens ages 1-11. All toys must be new, in original packaging, and unwrapped, and the toy drive encourages considering STEM-focused toys appropriate for all genders, races, and backgrounds.

The Toy Drive will conclude with a public event on Dec.17 at Forest Hills Stadium (enter at 69th Avenue and Clyde Street), featuring refreshments and surprise festivities for Queens families and attendees.

