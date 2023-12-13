(GIN) – A resolution that would have demanded an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza was vetoed by the U.S. in a special U.N. Security Council meeting called Saturday by the Secretary General.

It was the sixth meeting of the Council to discuss temporary stops to the fighting since war started in October, but it has succeeded only once.

Saturday’s resolution won support from all 13 Council members, including three permanent members (China, France and the Russian Federation), all three members from African nations, with one permanent member (United Kingdom) abstaining.

Presented by the United Arab Emirates, the resolution would have also demanded immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, as well as ensuring humanitarian access.

Secretary-General António Guterres said he called the special meeting by invoking Article 99 of the Charter of the United Nations, “because we are at the breaking point.”

“There is a high risk that the total collapse of humanitarian systems could have devastating consequences,” he said. “The threat to the safety and security of U.N. staff is unprecedented. More than 130 of my colleagues have already been killed, many with their families. This is the largest single loss of life in the history of our organization.”

Article 99 enables the U.N. chief to call the Security Council on any matter which in his opinion may threaten maintaining international peace and security.

The resolution presented by the United Arab Emirates was co-sponsored by some 97 member states within 24 hours, said Mohamed Issa Abushahab (UAE).

The text was rushed to the floor after 63 days of conflict and more than 18,000 people killed.

Carolyn Abena Anima Oppong-Ntiri of Ghana, one of the three African delegates, explained her vote addressing the quickly deteriorating situation in Gaza. She urged the Council to “act as an honest broker for the peaceful settlement of the Israel-Palestinian question based on the two-state solution.”

Michel Xavier Biang representing Gabon said his delegation voted for the ceasefire due to a sense of responsibility to put an end to the bloodbath. “We are very clear that we want an immediate ceasefire,” he said decisively to a scrum of U.N. reporters.

As talks at the Climate Summit enter their final stage, negotiators remain far apart on the future role of fossil fuels. Oil producer group OPEC headed by Saudi Arabia, along with Russia and others oppose any language targeting fossil fuels in a final document, while China’s top climate envoy said on Saturday that a deal can only be considered a success if it includes an agreement on fossil fuels. He called this the hardest climate summit of his career.

Without an agreement among the members on Sunday, negotiators will have just one full day to resolve differences ahead of the conference’s scheduled end on Tuesday before noon.

Like this: Like Loading...