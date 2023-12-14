Just a couple of days after Cardi B announced that she is single, and she and Offset have gone their separate ways, the Migos rapper was reportedly spotted walking through Kanye West’s listening party in Miami hand-in-hand with model London Perry. Meanwhile, Kanye took over Miami with the first party being held for his and Ty Dolla $ign’s collaboration Vulture at Wynwood Marketplace in the wee hours of December 12. Chris Brown, Timbaland, and Kodak Black all attended. So did Kanye’s wife, Bianca Censori, along with his children Saint, Chicago, and 10-year-old North, who made her musical debut on one of the soon-to-be released tracks. Before that, on December10, Kanye played the new album for fans at Dukunoo Jamaican Kitchen. He moved on to LIV nightclub later that night, where he played a medley of the new songs, reports the Miami Herald. This will be Ye’s first release since “Donda” in 2021…

Just days after she showed off her baby bump, covered with gold embellishments, at the Los Angeles premiere of “The Color Purple,” in which she portrays the adult Nettie, Ciara gave birth to a baby girl, Amora Princess Wilson. The songstress/actress/entrepreneur shared the exciting news of her fourth child’s birth, who is the third child she and Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson share. Her eldest child, Future, Jr., is with rapper Future, Sr. Ciara posted on social media on December 11, next to a photo of the bundle of joy, “Baby girl weighed in at 9 lbs and 1 oz. We love you so much.”

Legendary bandleader Robert “Kool” Bell, co-founder of Kool & the Gang, is taking his Le Kool champagne brand to the New Jersey-based Cool Vines Wine locations in Jersey City and Newark this month. Both teams have come together to give back to their respective communities in New Jersey, as well as help raise funds for the Bell family’s not-for-profit music education program, the Kool Kids Foundation. As part of the Le Kool Champagne Holiday Takeover, Bell will appear at the Cool Vines locations for a meet-and-greet and sign bottles on December 14 at Cool Vines Powerhouse (350 Warren Street in Jersey City) from 7:30 p.m.–9 p.m.; December 15 at Cool Vines Grove (276 Grove Street in Jersey City) from 5 p.m.–7 p.m.; and finally on December 22 at Cool Vines Newark (625 and Broad Street in Newark)…

Grammy, Soul Train, and eight-time Image Award-nominated soul singer Major has released a new song, “Joy in the Battle,” from his recently new album “The Hope of My Soul,” which is dedicated to love, hope, and mental wellness. “Joy in the Battle” was written and produced by Roc Nation’s Joaquin Bynum. Said Major, “In this crazy season and time, we’re all fighting for something better—but that doesn’t mean our JOY won’t carry us through to the other side. ‘Joy in the Battle’ is my new hope anthem for the world to keep our hearts and eyes set on getting there!”…

