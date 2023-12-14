Rebirth of A New Nation: December is the last month of the year and this week before a change in energy of the Christmas holiday. On December 13, 2023, Mercury in Capricorn retrogrades at 8 degrees, then there is a new moon in Sagittarius at 20 degrees on December 12 signifying a new approach in your perspective and patience. Be courageous, buoyant, creative, grounded, and pace yourself in order to not to be overly active. Give yourself some attention of PEACE to retrograde and recoup your energy which allows you to see facts and things you didn’t see before. In the movie “Soul,” when Joe Gardner was standing in front of the chalkboard, there was a quote that said“Things ain’t what they used to be.”

Capricorn: In the Bible, Matthew 7:7 says, “Ask, and it shall be given to you; seek and ye shall find; knock, and it shall be opened unto you.” Command the order, but also your energy must match the frequency of the vibration to manifest. Write the things out on paper, be it what you need or an inventory of the home and business. Organization is key for concentration, so write out one of your masterpieces. From December 13 around 10:31 a.m. until December 15 until 12 p.m., stay in preparation for your progress, even when it seems like you are taking steps back. Eventually, you will move forward once you accomplish the mission.

Aquarius: Featured are family obligations, community commitment, nurturing yourself, and covering up your ears, nose, and throat when you go outside. You will see that some things you applied for months or weeks ago are now available to you. Partnership is a concern now, mostly regarding what role you are playing. From December 15 around 12:56 p.m. until December 17 around 2:00 p.m., you have the option to change and operate in a role where people see more of your talent. Changing your perspective is key to your progress to see both sides of the view.

Pisces: It’s a cycle week of planning and being innovative in your thoughts to make a conclusion on a project. Now that you have the pieces you need, the work ethic must follow to see the whole picture. What’s the trailer of the full movie that paints the picture? From December 17 around 2:58 p.m. to December 19 around 5 p.m., you will see a change within your spiritual self, finances and perspective, acknowledging what parts of you need to grow. Letting go is part of your growth, preparing you for the next level; like a tune-up of your car, once it’s done the car runs better and feels better.

Aries: You have the concept and people advising you—a full team. Now it’s up to you to follow through on submitting the paperwork. A heavy assignment to complete comes with counting every penny, nickel, dime and dollar, as well as personal and business essentials, all obligations to complete the mission. From December 19 around 5:47 p.m. until December 21 until 9 p.m., the details are important in applying more emphasis on what you are presenting; similar to when you order from a menu and how your food is presented to you. Apply the footwork to the seed you planted to see the outcome.

Taurus: No need to rush, everything is working out accordingly. You were given an assignment, mission or journey this week without knowing the inner work. Sometimes in life we are put in a class or situation without knowing all the facts and reasons. Let’s put it this way: your elders and ancestors needed you to sit in briefly on a board meeting or any meeting for you to hear it first. From December 13 around 10:31 a.m. until December 15 until 12 p.m., take heed of the data given.

Gemini: It’s a cycle week to show and prove to yourself what you can do before helping someone else. A magical week where things you initiated back in late November are flowing. You already planted the seed, now what is the lesson plan, blueprint or curriculum to your assignment? From December 15 around 12:56 p.m. until December 17 around 2:00 p.m., an offer or opportunity may arise, or simply change the way you do things, similar to changing the furniture around in your house. It’s a different feeling in the home. It is the same when you change. Organization is key and helps with clarity.

Cancer: You possess all the tools within and outside of you. Gather up the resources, tools, and information you have at your fingertips. Make the necessary phone calls, meet up with people, attend events that you never imagined but that your spirit pulls you to do. It’s a week to be seen in the public arena, and also publicly in the private sector. From December 17 around 2:58 p.m. until December 19 around 5 p.m., work comes easy, and some comes with a price tag attached with an offer based on your experience and work ethic. Have your paperwork in order, including special permits, certificates, and contracts.

Leo: People are requesting you to show up here and there, or you are traveling short distances just to separate personal from business. It’s a week of running errands, and even your family needs your help and support. Know your boundaries. While attending events that you have an interest in, you may just bump into someone you haven’t seen in a while with connections and resources. From December 19 around 5:47 p.m. until December 21 until 9 p.m., things you began in March are now showing up. Review what occurred to paint the picture.

Virgo: Heading in a new direction is a game for you as change initiates growth and inner standing. You can keep the same recipe, though the texture may be different depending on how you mix and deliver the service or product. Be courageous to embark on a new journey to add more texture, color and shapes to the story you are presenting. You may just make a movie one day on how you piece information together. December 13 around 10:31 a.m. until December 15 until 12 p.m., remixing and remaking has been a part of the culture of music, so why not give the people energy that sparks something inside of themselves to recognize?

Libra: All sorts of newsflashes are being broadcast to you by phone call, a sudden meeting, email, or text. The real news is the news you already felt from within that confirms some of what you are receiving from others. The show still goes on like life or death and the world clock—time stops for no one. The earth must keep moving on its axis like night and day; even when the planet retrogrades, nothing stops. Young Thug has a song called “Digits” where he asks “Why not risk life when it’s gon keep goin?” From December 15 around 12:56 p.m. until December 17 around 2:00 p.m., everything is in motion, so whatever you do, keep moving with consistency. The deja vu you experienced: how did it make you feel when you realize what just happened?

Scorpio: When things are working out in your favor from the work you put in, sudden blessings are showing up. Blessings come in many ways and sometimes through people. People are walking devices like the cell phone you carry. Humans have a mechanism about them that attracts based on the frequency of their vibration. From December 17 around 2:58 p.m. until December 19 around 5 p.m., what’s the vibration you are emitting that makes people attracted to you and you to them? It can vary, from an exchange of information, or communicating a signal and needs your presence for the host to carry out its mission. The universe works in mysterious ways.

Sagittarius: Sag season is coming to an end, moving forward to the next zodiac sign. It’s time to get a move on things, perhaps what you were doing in March this year. What kind of work, conversation, and things were you contemplating? A remuneration of what you did, things you put together and the facts, figures you stumbled over may come through. From December 19 around 5:47 p.m. until December 21 until 9 p.m., you are now ready to proceed to begin matching up the information in the chronological order you feel is right. Ask, command, demand and see what information is revealed.

