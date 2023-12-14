As mayor of New York City, Rudy Giuliani had a contentious relationship with the Black community, and those differences continued as he charged that Black Lives Matter was a racist movement. Now, he stands trial this week in a defamation case brought by two Black women from Georgia.

According to Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Wandrea (Shaye) Moss, Giuliani spread lies that they tampered with votes as poll workers during the 2020 election, and the false accusations inspired people to threaten them with violence.

Von DuBose, an attorney for Freeman and Moss, in his opening statement on Monday, played some of the messages the women had received. “Have a nice life. What’s left of it,” a person said on one recording. He said it was just one of hundreds they had received.

FILE – Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, a former Georgia election worker, is comforted by her mother Ruby Freeman, right, as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues to reveal its findings of a year-long investigation, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. On Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, a federal judge declined to dismiss a defamation lawsuit filed against former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani by Moss and Freeman, who served as election workers in Georgia in November 2020. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Giuliani also claimed that a video showed the two women passing a USB drive like “vials of cocaine or heroin,” although they were exchanging a mint.

Giuliani, who was acting as an attorney for Donald Trump, has finally conceded to making false statements against Freeman and Moss as part of his efforts to overturn the state’s 2020 presidential results. “Defendant Giuliani made the statements of and concerning Plaintiffs…and he does not dispute this litigation…that the statements carry meaning that is defamatory,” according to his court filing several months ago.

RELATED: Jury trial will decide how much Giuliani must pay election workers over false election fraud claims

Freeman and Moss are seeking $43 million in damages.

Back in the summer, Giuliani admitted that he made the false statements, and Judge Beryl Howell ruled against Giuliani after he failed to provide information demanded by subpoenas. At stake now is how much Giuliani owes the women. They are seeking between $15 and $43 million.

Whatever the amount he has to pay will increase his legal bills, which his lawyers claim he can’t afford to pay.

Like this: Like Loading...