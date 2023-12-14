“Whosoever diggeth a pit, shall fall in it,” according to scripture and what Bob Marley confirmed in song, seems to be the destiny of Rudy Giuliani, who continues to shovel himself deeper into an inescapable hole. Inside and outside the courtroom in Washington, D.C., where his defamation trial is underway, the former mayor of New York City continues to spew venom and lies about his role in attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Despite an increasing mound of cases and evidence against him, Giuliani remains as undaunted and unrestrained as ever, and you can glean more information about his current legal morass in our story. But some of his customary pugnacity has been diminished and with each walk to the courtroom, he appears to be haggard and defeated.

Tuesday afternoon, for example, he told reporters outside the courtroom, “It was a pretty boring day,” which was a far cry from the truth, particularly when you consider the testimony from Shaye Moss, a former employee of the Fulton County elections department and the daughter of Ruby Freeman, who have brought the defamation complaint against him. “They’ve been debunked,” Moss said, “but they’re powerful people.”

Moss was referring to Team Trump, which has been taking decisive blows on several fronts, and the current trials are just a harbinger of what awaits them around the bend. Giuliani’s financial situation is being portrayed as bad—but it’s hard to believe he’s anywhere near being broke after compiling millions of dollars from his international dealings and association with Trump.

Some of his comments to reporters have probably dismayed his lawyers, and where they have tried to add a note of contrition, Giuliani has maintained he told “the truth” about what the women did. In response to his continued claim that the election was stolen, as well as the maligning of Moss and Freeman, a motion has been filed seeking to limit Giuliani’s accusations. Judge Beryl Howell found it incredulous that their attorney would want to confiscate Giuliani’s shovel, which only serves to dig him deeper into “additional punitive damages.”

Giuliani can be glad this is not a bench trial and that the damages to be paid will be determined by a jury. Shut up and pay up, Rudy!

