In the midst of disappointing and vexing seasons, the Jets and Giants both experienced sweet victories at MetLife, their shared home stadium, over a two-day period.

With quarterbacks who assuredly will not be their starters next season, they defeated teams fighting for playoff spots. On Sunday, Zach Wilson, who had been demoted to the Jets’ third-string quarterback ahead of their Week 12 loss on November 24 against the Miami Dolphins, was back as the starter – theoretically – and led the team to a 30-6 win over the Houston Texans, who came into New Jersey 7-5 and 4-1 over the previous five games.

The Jets are 5-8 with four games remaining, beginning with the Dolphins on the road this Sunday (1 p.m.).

For the Giants, also 5-8, rookie Tommy DeVito, who played collegiately at Syracuse then Illinois, has become a cult hero. The 25-year-old QB grew up in Cedar Grove, New Jersey, only 11 miles from MetLife, and now has won three games in a row as the Giants starter in place of the injured Daniel Jones and primary backup Tyrod Taylor, the latter who was activated from injured reserve and cleared to play against the Green Bay Packers on Monday night after recovering from a rib cage injury suffered in Week 8 versus the Jets.

Instead, Giants head coach Brian Daboll elected to go with DeVito, who led the offense on a eight-play, 55-yard drive, culminating with a game-ending 37-yard field goal by Randy Bullock to give the Giants a 24-22 win. DeVito was 17-21 for 158 yards and ran for 71 on 10 rushes.

”It’s his job,” said Daboll of DeVito following the comeback victory.

“Third game of over a hundred quarterback rating. He made good decisions, took care of the ball, used him in the run game. Just keep developing him. He’s improving. Still got stuff to work on, but like I said two or three times last week, I think he’s a young player that’s doing the right things and making the most of his opportunity. He earned the right to play today, and he earned the right to play the next week.”

The Giants will face the New Orleans Saints this Sunday on the road (1 p.m.).

“You know, because when you are winning like we are right now, everything is high and when you are losing, everything is low. So, as a quarterback you have to be able to stay even through it all,” said DeVito.

“So, I take pride in that, it’s something that I’ve grown over, obviously over time, from when I was playing from when I was five. Throughout high school and college, just continuing to grow that part of my game.”

It’s been a tumultuous three seasons with the Jets for Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and the Jets’ would-be franchise quarterback. Yet, his performance against the Texans was noteworthy. He was 27-36 for 301 yards, two touchdowns and just as significantly, no interceptions.

Wilson played decisively, freely and confidently, characteristics that have eluded him during his time trying to establish himself as a competent practitioner of football’s most consequential position.

“He was really, really good man,” said Jets head coach Robert Saleh of Wilson. “… After watching the tape and looking at it in more detail, it was the best game he has ever played in my opinion.”

“The three years here have been challenging,” acknowledged Wilson. “I think what matters is focusing on what really matters, keeping my circle tight and knowing the guys that matter, in the locker room, they got my back.”

