St. Stephen Community AME Church, where Dr. Brandon K. Allen serves as Senior Pastor, and the Healing on Purpose & Evolving (HOPE) Center in Harlem hosted a holiday event on Saturday for children.

The event featured an afternoon of music, face painting, arts and crafts and holiday treats for children ages five to 11. Santa and Mrs. Claus also made an appearance. Families were treated to free food and hot chocolate.

Dr. Brandon K. Allen









Children got the opportunity to make gingerbread houses and received toys donated by Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. were also on hand to volunteer.

Sponsors for the event included the Dr. Yolanda Cares Foundation, Inc. and the Harlem Cultural Festival Foundation.

