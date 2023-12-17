The New York Transit Museum is hosting its annual “Holiday Nostalgia Rides” this month.

Subway riders can ride vintage MTA subway cars from the 1930s every Saturday in December between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

AmNews photos

The vintage trains depart from 145th Street in Harlem on the downtown D line and 2nd Avenue on the uptown F line in Lower Manhattan.

The Independent Subway System (IND) cars were used on the first subway company operated by the City of New York. The cars feature IND’s Depression-Era Art Deco aesthetic, rattan seats, paddle ceiling fans, incandescent light bulbs, roll signs, and period advertisements.

Like this: Like Loading...