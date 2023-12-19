The nurses at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital (RWJUH), members of the United Steelworkers (USW) Local 4-200, have ratified a new three-year contract with the New Brunswick, N.J., health facility.

The new contract saw votes in favor from 88% of union members, which won’t expire until January 30, 2026. The hospital’s 1,700 nurses are expected to be back on the job by January 1, 2024.

“Your Union Bargaining Committee is proud to inform you that the union and the hospital have come to an agreement that addresses enforceable safe staffing standards, reasonable wage increases, and many other enhancements that will improve benefits for nurses to levels greater than existed when we commenced our labor strike,” USW Local 4-200 announced to its members on its website.

Judy Danella, a staff nurse at RWJ Barnabas Health who also serves as USW Local 4-200 president, said in a press statement, “This contract would not have been possible if the nurses hadn’t stood together and demanded what our patients deserve. This campaign has always been about safety and quality care, and we are ready to get back to work doing what we love.”

Under the new contract, RWJUH is set to hire 70 more full- and part-time nurses and nurse-to-patient staffing levels will have new enforcement guidelines.

Nurses went out on an unfair labor practice strike on August 4. They contended that hospital management refused to negotiate on key issues, including what they deemed unsafe nurse-to-patient ratios. The hospital would also not agree to increase salaries or freeze workers’ insurance premiums.

After beginning negotiations for a new contract in April, USW Local 4-200’s contract remained unsettled and expired on June 30. It was extended through July 21, but then, negotiations came to a standstill. By August 4, RWJUH nurses initiated what became a four-month-long walkout, the first strike action by the hospital’s nurses since 2006.

RWJUH is one of the 12 hospitals that make up RWJBarnabas Health, New Jersey’s largest healthcare provider. RWJUH President Alan Lee said in a statement, “Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital has been notified by United Steel Workers Local 4-200, the union representing RWJUH nurses, that the members have voted to ratify a new, three-year collective bargaining agreement. We are pleased with the outcome of today’s vote and look forward to welcoming our nurses back home.

“The new contract provides for staffing standards that support the highest levels of care provided at academic medical centers, such as RWJUH, and offers a collaborative platform and process for nurses and leadership to address staffing issues and concerns together. It also provides compensation that reflects the value of the role of the RWJUH nurse on the care team, many of whom hold the highest certifications and education levels in their field. This agreement reflects our shared commitment to providing the highest quality patient care and creating a safe and supportive working environment for our nurses and all team members.”

