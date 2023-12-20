The Apollo’s Historic Theater in Harlem (253 West 125th Street) is celebrating its decades-old Kwanzaa tradition this year with live performances featuring Grammy-nominated singer and spoken word artist MC Mumu Fresh.

“The Apollo is extremely committed to Harlem and the community that we operate out of,” said the Apollo’s Senior Director of Programming Leatrice Ellzy. “Kwanzaa is a program that’s been happening [here] since 2006, so it really is a legacy, and we started doing Kwanzaa on its 40th anniversary.”

Kwanzaa was created in 1966 by Dr. Maulana Karenga. It’s held from December 26 to January 1 annually. It invites Black Americans, and any other participants, to reflect on the seven basic principles—Umoja (unity), Kujichagulia (self-determination), Ujima (collective work and responsibility), Ujamaa (cooperative economics), Nia (purpose), Kuumba (creativity), and Imani (faith)—over the course of seven days.

The 16th Annual Regeneration Night Kwanzaa Celebration at The Apollo Theater on December 30, 2022 in New York City. Photo credit: SHAHAR AZRAN

Despite Kwanzaa not being commercial or widely celebrated at times, Ellzy said that the Apollo is dedicated to holding space for this piece of Black culture. “My father used to say it’s important to maintain ties because the further you get away from the tree, [the] more difficult [it is] to maintain those traditions, those things that bind us,” Ellzy said.

Abdel R. Salaam of Forces of Nature, the artistic director, choreographer, and creative force behind the show and a true lover of the arts, is excited to blend modern, West African, house, and hip-hop dance styles that encapsulate the Black experience and the true principles of Kwanzaa. Salaam has co-produced the show for the past 17 years.

“We are a group of people [who] have roots, legacies, and traditions that come from the continent of Africa and the diaspora—the middle passage—and even before that,” said Salaam.

The celebration is on Saturday, December 30, with a matinee and evening show. Tickets, starting at $25, are on sale now at www.ApolloTheater.org and in person at the Apollo Theater Box Office. Harlem residents, employees, business owners, and students can save 50% on tickets through Apollo’s Half Off for Harlem program at www.ApolloTheater.org/half-off-for-harlem.

