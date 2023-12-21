Antonio (Tony) Ignacio Barzey Caines was born on January 20, 1959, in San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic, to Marcelina Mela Caines Barzey and Peter Barzey. His family lived in the tight-knit sugar mill community of Santa Fe, where his father served as chief chemist for more than 40 years. He grew up in a loving home with his five siblings: Pedro (deceased), Sarah, Edmund, Peter Alexander, and William. Tony and his brothers loved to play music together, where he contributed by singing and playing the bongos and güiro.

Barzey was intellectually gifted and always excelled in school. He studied civil engineering at the Universidad Central del Este in the Dominican Republic where, thanks to his talents, he also served as a teacher’s assistant in the Department of Engineering. While attending college and after his father’s death, Barzey was also training in agricultural engineering at the Dominican Sugar Corporation, where his father also worked.

In 1980, Barzey married his childhood friend and neighbor, Rocio Brugal, with whom he went on to have his three beautiful daughters. Rossmery and Rosiam were born in Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico, where they all lived before moving to the Bronx, New York, in 1984. Their youngest daughter, Ginette, was born in New York City. Tony and Rocio remained close friends even after their divorce.

Continuing with his love of engineering, in his early years in New York City, Barzey took courses in welding at Apex Technical School. He worked in building construction for many years, his favorite jobs being a foreman and driving a forklift. He also held various jobs as a hospital engineer/maintainer, taxi driver/dispatcher, and parking lot attendant.

Barzey’s greatest joy were his three daughters. He was proud of their academic and professional successes. Above and beyond that, he was grandpa extraordinaire to his six grandchildren. He was there for every birthday, school play, sports event, school pick-up, and everything in between.

Barzey is survived by his mother, Mela; siblings Sarah, Peter Alexander, William, and Edmund; daughters Rossmery, Rosiam, and Ginette; son-in-laws Landon and Fabricio; six grandchildren, Aaron Anthony, Aaliyah, Austin, Lenox Antonio, Lexington, and Andres; nieces and nephews; and countless family, friends who are family, friends, and acquaintances.

