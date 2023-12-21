Before being found guilty of reckless assault in the third degree and of harassment on December 18 for assault charges brought against him by his former girlfriend Grace Jabbari, Jonathan Majors and his current main squeeze, Meagan Good, went to see “Purlie Victorious” on December 16 at the Music Box Theatre on Broadway. A source told Go with the Flo that the “Creed:3 star” and the Harlem actress were accompanied by two security guards, as well as two other women. Good and family members were also with Majors in the New York City courtroom, according to multiple reports. The Marvel star was found not guilty of intentional assault in the third degree and not guilty of aggravated harassment in the second degree. Majors faces one year in jail if convicted. However, since these are misdemeanor charges, legal experts say it is unlikely the “Loki” actor will serve any time. He will be sentenced on February 16…

Tongues are wagging that CBS Morning’s anchor Gayle King hosted 30 guests, including family members and friends, to watch “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé” on December 16 at the AMC Theatre on East 86th Street in New York City. The A-list group included Brooke Shields; King’s CBS Morning co-host Tony Dokoupil and his wife, MSNBC correspondent/host Katy Tur; Tamron Hall producer Adrienne Lopez; and ABC 7 news reporter Darla Miles. Refreshments included light bites, popcorn, and soda. “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé” will remain in theaters for two more weeks…

After renaming the former Vauxhall Service area on the Garden State Parkway in honor of Whitney Houston, the New Jersey Hall of Fame joined representatives of the Estate of Whitney E. Houston and public officials on December 14 for the unveiling of the service area’s exhibits and additional initiatives in her honor. Guests are now greeted at the newly redesigned service area by a large image of Houston, accompanied by her biography, and the platinum plaque she earned for her song “I Will Always Love You.” Visitors can also pose for a photo of Houston alongside an interactive Selfie Monitor, in addition to viewing profiles of other New Jersey Hall of Fame inductees…

According to Amazon, Keke Palmer and Pete Davidson will join Eddie Murphy in the upcoming Amazon MGM movie “The Pickup.” The trio will star in the flick produced and directed by Tim Story through the Story Company. Murphy will also produce with Charisse Hewitt-Webster via Eddie Murphy Productions. “The Pickup” is described as a “heist comedy.” Murphy’s career is on the move. The Oscar-nominated actor’s film “Candy Cane Lane” is currently streaming on Amazon, and Netflix recently released the trailer for “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F,” in which Murphy revives his 1980s character Axel Foley, according to multiple outlets…

