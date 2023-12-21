Rebirth of A New Nation: What a joyous Winter Solstice and a golden timeline moment to shift your attitude, which changes your position and how you operate, even if you are the most gentle, most respectful, and most loving person living and breathing on earth. You can change by simply changing your mind. Think about when you rearrange the furniture in your home, change the paint color on your walls, clean your car, sweep the floor, or when you change your mind about something: the feeling is different. Changing your perspective is simple mentally, physically, and emotionally. The Full moon is in Cancer at 4 degrees; what foundation are you laying? And when you do, stay committed. You already know what yesterday, last week, last month, last year, and even a few minutes ago brought you. You can change the outcome by taking the first step. “You have to get serious about your practice!” Dharma Mittra

Capricorn: Happy Solar Return around the Earth, Cappy! It’s a cycle week filled with instantaneous jaw-dropping moments and sudden meetings of alignment taking place. Take a deep sigh of relief as information is being delivered to you. Remember, you have your plan as other folks want you to join their agendas. Pick the best events, places, agendas to attend that are in alignment with what you do, be it business or personal. From December 21 around 9:50 p.m. until December 24 around 3 a.m., keep moving forward in your life just like the wind does. It keeps circulating and blowing in all directions. Acknowledge what you feel until it reveals itself to you.

Aquarius: While you are managing your immediate obligations for business and home, schedule time for self on the calendar before the day ends. You will be amazed when you put yourself first or do for self: it puts you into a better position to perform your duties mentally and emotionally. Take time to smell the roses, flowers in the garden, and drink plenty of fluids to keep you hydrated this cycle week. Any partnerships you are associated with are heading in a new direction. From December 24 around 3:15 a.m. until December 26 around 9:45 a.m., keep your eyes peeled and ears open.

Pisces: Get a handle on your affairs before all the work and effort you put in is forfeited. Tidy up your affairs and be firm about what content, products, and services you are providing. When the opportunities arise, show and prove you are the right person for the position. Show your work ethic and experiences of what you accomplished so far. Follow where your heart and mind are guiding you. From December 26 around 10:15 a.m. until December 28 around 7 p.m., every opportunity isn’t for you. Continue to be hungry enough for the golden opportunity.

Aries: Decide on what feels right to you. Your heart will tell you or give you a signal on how to navigate. It’s a cycle to trust the messages you are receiving, including the ones that are visual through dreams and certain conversations that feel like they remind you of something. A great week to resolve any legal affairs and get a jump start on preparing the paperwork for submission. This cycle week is about change and mainly getting serious about it. In the days leading up to December 28 around 7 p.m., once you do decide, the rest will follow, so stick with the program and the new flow will start flowing in like water.

Taurus: What seems mysterious is the universal way of delivering messages or information to you. It’s a cycle to be still and listen more than you talk, as some folks are for you and some are against you. When you receive that nudge in your body and a change in your behavior, check in on how you feel. The answer you seek will surface. Your six senses will communicate to you. From December 21 around 9:50 p.m. until December 24 around 3 a.m., the details are within everyday life aspects, be it conversation, the things you watch and wear, songs, and places you visit. These are life’s way of communicating to humanity what shapes and makes our day.

Gemini: It’s a highly productive week of a constant flow of work, finishing up a project or program, creating inventions, and plans coming to completion. Double check your schedule before you schedule something else on your calendar. It’s a cycle week to learn from experience and also to learn as you go. This cycle week is more favorable for you to take the lead in your affairs and receive the things you need. From December 24 around 3:15 a.m. until December 26 around 9:45 a.m., your growth is important to elevate to the next level. Mentally get it together: the people you need to meet will be there.

Cancer: Are you ready to motivate and operate in a new direction? It’s time to end anything that’s been straddling the fence, pulling on your heartstring or that is holding you back. Write down the things in life you dream of accomplishing and then work towards that dream. It’s a time to give your character a new makeover and boost your confidence. From December 26 around 10:15 a.m. until December 28 around 7 p.m., trust yourself in the process or get left behind doing the same dance, talking the same talk, and walking the same walk. Let whatever go for your own progress. The best is yet to come as you work on you. What a relief when you do!

Leo: Rihanna said in her song, “Shine bright like a diamond.” You are shining bright even when you think you are just doing what comes naturally to you. Other people see different things, like the way you carry yourself, how you operate in business and personal affairs, and the way you assist others and still carry your own weight. Take time to pamper yourself with wealth and beauty wellness. In the days leading up to December 28 around 7 p.m., although things slowed down a bit in the second week of December, things are now speeding up. Catch the details, hints, and clues that will guide you to something you need to see, hear, feel, and do.

Virgo: You may be networking with folks who live a far distance away, or people who are working for big labels, high-end companies, and folks with a high profile within your community. People will seek your guidance, counsel, and advice, and some need a bit more information. Government contracts are a theme, as is working with children’s programs or the social aspects of a program within your local community facility. From December 21 around 9:50 p.m. until December 24 around 3 a.m., it’s a week full of resources, information, and an opportune time to excel in your métier. Keep excelling.

Libra: This week you are both introverted and extroverted. When you are in concentration, planning, cleaning, clearing and organizing mode you are introverted, getting things accomplished. A true “Please do not disturb” mode. When you need the social realm of life, you are a contagious extrovert and people love to converse with you and be a part of your audience because of the wealth of knowledge you share. From December 24 around 3:15 a.m. until December 26 around 9:45 a.m., be mindful of folks who just want to get close to you or be in your energy field riding your coattails.

Scorpio: Say yes to the opportunities that are in your best interest that are being presented to you. Kind of like in the television series “Say Yes to the Dress,” you like what you are being offered. Be sure to read all the fine print even if it’s a gig you have done before. Keep in mind that the timeline is different from when you first begin. From December 26 around 10:15 a.m. until December 28 around 7 p.m., follow your inner voice and if it comes when you are crossing paths in your daily affairs, share the messages. The universe works in mysterious ways in the physical realm of life.

Sagittarius: It’s one of those kinds of weeks when you’ve been in preparation, and an opportunity is presented to you. You have options due to all the possibilities at your fingertips like having a field day picking all the blackberries or all the candy in the candy store you can. In the days leading up to December 28 around 7 p.m., well, what’s it going to be? Are you optimistic about the new alliances, connections, and the kinship you can build? Get a move on it. You have been planning for a while, it’s time to show and prove what has already been proven on a higher level.

