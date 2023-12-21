Over the last several days we have witnessed with glee that Team Trump is taking its lumps. At the top of the week, a jury said Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal attorney, must fork over $148 million for defaming Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Shaye Moss. He claimed the Fulton County election workers had stolen votes from Trump by passing around USB flash drives. A judge in the case will determine the actual amount he will have to pay.

Then on Tuesday, the Supreme Court of Colorado ruled that Trump is disqualified from holding office because he engaged in insurrection with his actions leading up to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The court is the first in the nation to find that Section 2 of the 14th Amendment applies to Trump. How this will impact the presidential election where Trump is decisively ahead of the other GOP candidates for the nomination is a question now on everybody’s mind. One thing is for sure: it will be appealed and possibly destined for the Supreme Court docket.

Also, on Tuesday, Charles Donohoe, a former leader of the Proud Boys, an extremist group, was sentenced to prison for three years for his role in the plot to storm the U.S. Capitol. He could be eligible for release in a month or two because he has already served time since his arrest in 2021.

What’s next or who’s next? With each indictment, conviction, and sentence, the ringleader becomes more imperiled. It appears to be only a matter of time before the Justice Department lowers the boom on Trump. Already he has warned the American public that on his first day in office, his dictatorship will be imposed.

We wait now to applaud other states who may also disqualify Trump from the ballot, and gradually the Teflon is melting, slowly but surely, his base beginning to show signs of worry and distress.

Meanwhile, the four indictments and countless charges against him are becoming a critical mass that the masses of this country cannot ignore, and hopefully they will take some of those concerns to the voting booth.

