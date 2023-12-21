This season has been one of what ifs for the Jets and Giants.

What if Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers didn’t rupture his left Achilles tendon four offensive snaps into the team’s regular season opener on September 11?

What if Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, who had his best season as a pro a year ago didn’t sustain neck and knee injuries—the latter a season-ending torn ACL in his right knee on November 5 when the Giants were 2-7 but still not out of the playoff race?

To illustrate the Giants’ realistic postseason chances at that time, the 7-7 Los Angeles Rams are currently the No. 7 seed and hold the final NFC wildcard spot with three games remaining in the regular season. The Giants are 5-9 heading into their 4:30 p.m. Christmas Day road match up with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Would a healthy Jones have been the impetus for two or even three more wins for the Giants?

The Rodgers and Jones questions, as are the many more what ifs that could be presented are all hypotheticals. Conversely, facts and certainties are immutable. The 5-9 Jets, in being shut out 30-0 by the Miami Dolphins on the road this past Sunday, were officially eliminated from playoff contention for the 13th season in a row, ignominiously making it the longest such active streak among all of the major (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) North American professional sports leagues franchises.

The Giants would need to win all of their remaining three games to reach 8-9 and have a remote possibility of prying open a wildcard spot. Dispiritingly for them, with six teams above the Giants in the standings (eight if the Eagles and Cowboys, which are both 10-4 and tied for the NFC East lead are included) all vying for three wildcard openings, they’ll soon be joining the Jets in the officially eliminated category.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll was asked on Sunday after his squad’s 24-6 road loss to the New Orleans Saints if he is still trying to instill in his players the belief that the playoffs continue to be attainable.

“Yeah, we are all pros. You get ready to play,” he said unconvincingly. “You get ready to play the next week. That is our job. We will look forward to the opportunity to play next week.”

For Jets head coach Robert Saleh, the reality of another season without a postseason appearance ahead of their home game this Sunday at MetLife Stadium against the 4-10 Washington Commanders is frustrating.

“It’s disappointing, starting from the first series of the year all the way to now. It’s been a constant battle,” said Saleh. “I do appreciate the heck out of our guys. We’ve still got three games left to finish strong.

As bad as we feel now, we’ve got to remember that we felt pretty good last week, too. And we’ve got a good Washington team coming in licking their chops. So we’ve got to go take care of business and take care of that one.”

