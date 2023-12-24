The Xi Phi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc., in partnership with Community Uplift through Perseverance, Incorporated (CUP Inc.), held the first MasQuerade Gala at Riverside Church in Harlem on Dec. 16.

The honorees awarded that evening were Fia Davis, Superintendent NYC Bronx High Schools Districts 8, 10, 11; Danielle Henry, Founder and CEO of Great Dane Consulting and member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.; Camille Joseph Varlack, Chief of Staff to the Mayor of New York City, Basileus of the Eta Nu Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc.; Karen Myrie, Medical Director for NYC ACS juvenile detention and a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.; Brother Delrecole Gales, the 38th Second District Representative of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc.

The proceeds from the event will support the chapter’s social action programming, which includes, domestic violence awareness, human trafficking awareness, Black men’s mental health, environmental protection, voter registration and mobilization, as well as their signature program, the Omega Black College Tour.

Photos courtesy of the Xi Phi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc.

“Your presence at this year’s MasQuerade Ball not only welcomed splendor to the event but also reinforced our community’s commitment to bridging the gaps and empowering future generations”, said Harry M. Watson, II, President C.U.P. Inc., to attendees

For 97 years, Xi Phi chapter has continued to produce outstanding events and programming in New York. Birthed in Harlem, during the Harlem Renaissance, Xi Phi Chapter has counted Harlem legends Langston Hughes and Count Basie as members. Along with their preeminent 501(c)(3), CUP Inc., the event “aimed to bring back the feel of the Harlem Renaissance as we honor community leaders who have shown high aspirations in their respective fields” said Donnell G. Bolden 35th Basileus, Xi Phi Chapter.

