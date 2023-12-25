The spirit of the holiday was felt across the city as people came together to celebrate Christmas with food, family, friends and good cheer. There was also a sense of giving back as many people in the Tri-State spent the day volunteering their time to help others. Here is a rundown of some Christmas highlights from around the area.

Christmas at the National Action Network

The Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network (NAN) hosted its annual Christmas event at its House of Justice headquarters in Harlem on Christmas Day. NAN fed the community and gave out toys to children. Local elected officials and community leaders were also on hand including National Urban League President and CEO Marc Morial, Public Advocate Juamaane Williams and State Sen. Cordell Clear.

Goddard Riverside Celebrates Community-Wide Christmas Meal

After three years of to-go meals, Goddard Riverside welcomed guests back for an in-person Christmas. Volunteers arrived at Goddard Riverside early on Christmas Day to help prepare a hot meal of turkey, stuffing, vegetables, cider/juice and dessert for more than 1,000 people. Hundreds of meals were served in the facility’s dining room while hundreds more were delivered to surrounding homes for program participants.

Butterflies By Blaq Inc. spreads the love with gift bag giveaway at NY-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital

Butterflies By Blaq Inc. brought festive joy to the young patients at NY-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital. Braving their medical journeys, the inpatient and outpatient children were supplied with curated gift bags designed to brighten their spirits and spread holiday cheer. The patients received and assortment of items including NY Jets, and NY Giants hats, Beanie hats and glove sets and Christmas socks.

Vero G. Spotlight hosts first annual toy drive

Vero G. Spotlight hosted its first annual toy drive took place in East Harlem on Dec. 22 at the Manhattan Neighborhood Network firehouse TV station. Veronica Gonzalez, CEO of Vero G. Productions put the toy drive together with her business partner JM Empire Media who collected over 100 toys raising $200. This was done to give back to the community and to give joy to the families and children. In the spirit of Christmas. The toys were given out to the community in Harlem.

