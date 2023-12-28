Trump is charged with 34 felony counts in a hush-money scheme. The first crewed mission around the moon in more than 50 years will have a Black pilot, NASA astronaut, and former U.S. Navy Captain Victor Glover Jr. at the helm. Photographer Kwame Brathwaite dies at 85 and Sister Emahoy Tsegué-Maryam, an African nun and gifted classical music composer, at 99. An 84-year-old white man in Missouri is charged for shooting Black teen Ralph Yarl, who mistakenly went to the man’s home to pick up his younger brothers. Lawsuits pile up against companies who failed to honor diversity hire pledges after the murder of George Floyd.
Judge Rowan Wilson becomes first Black chief judge for New York State. Frustrated by college diversity initiatives, Republican lawmakers set out to put an end to diversity, equity, and inclusion offices in higher education. Don Lemon, longtime CNN host, and Fox News’ Tucker Carlson are out at cable news networks virtually at the same time. Harry Belafonte, versatile entertainer, and civil and human rights activist, dies at 96. Attorney Alton Maddox Jr. dies at 77.