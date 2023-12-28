We did it! We made it to the end of 2023. I don’t know about you, but this year felt like it flew by at the speed of light. It was packed with so many highs and lows my head is still spinning. I cannot believe we are over three years from the beginning of the pandemic and the major lockdowns that affected so many facets of our lives, our country, and our world. I am so thankful for some of the memories I made this year and I am trying to think about all of the blessings, minor and major, that surround us every day.



Though I did not go birding as much as I would have liked this year, I did spend quality time with dear friends around the globe. I celebrated milestone birthdays of friends in Iceland, Aruba, and Puerto Rico. I celebrated my own milestone birthday in Joshua Tree, California, with a friend of almost thirty years. I explored new U.S. states and went to New Mexico and Alaska for the first time, two experiences that will stay with me forever. I even treated myself to a quick trip to Paris and Lisbon to look at art and visit old friends. I do hope 2024 is filled with more travel and adventure. It is truly essential for my spirit to explore new locales and also connect with old friends near and far.



I must be honest and admit that I am a touch anxious about 2024. The impending November presidential election has filled me with a sense of anxiety that is palpable in the tight muscles in my shoulders. I am uncertain about the future of our nation and I do not know if enough people are paying attention to the very real stakes at hand. The prospect of the return of the 45th president fills me with a sense of dread for the future of the United States, other nations, our economy, race relations, programs for the poor, and so much more. I fear too many people are judging President Biden on his lack of perfection at home and abroad, and are willing to gamble on the future leadership of the nation because he has not passed an impossible purity test.



It is my sincere hope that as we enter 2024, we take a moment to rest, reset, and recommit ourselves to bettering our nation. But more importantly, I hope we make the time to do things in our lives that will make us feel happy and fulfilled. We do not know what the future brings, so let’s cherish the friendships and relationships we’ve cultivated and reward ourselves by spending time with those who nourish us and make our days brighter.

Christina Greer, Ph.D., is an associate professor at Fordham University; author of “Black Ethnics: Race, Immigration, and the Pursuit of the American Dream”; and co-host of the podcast FAQ-NYC and host of The Blackest Questions podcast at TheGrio. She is a 2023-24 Moynihan Public Scholars Fellow at CCNY.

Like this: Like Loading...