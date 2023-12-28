Rebirth of A New Nation: 2023 was a euphoric year with many things revealed, a clarity of vision, and new wisdom and accomplishments. One must go through a process called growth which is a process until our body departs from this physical earth. Life is a learning experience and when you learn to manipulate energy, you reach another realm of this physical realm in life. We are entering the year 2024 (2+0+2+4=8) which numerically sums up to an 8 vibration. Celebrate, allow bygones to be bygone, and those folks you’ve outgrown who may not journey with you in 2024. Erykah Badu has a song, “Next Lifetime,” and 2024 is a year of separation, be it from people, clubs, places, habits, memberships, or government. An 8 vibration is a death and rebirth vibration, as some family members are in preparation for their departure for the next lifetime, and the new family members are arriving. The old souls are reborn again. “Rebirth entailed a true death, the serving of one memory and the loss of oneself” —Zen Cho

Capricorn: Happy Birthday Cappy! 2023 has been a tremendous year of allowing your intuition to guide you. Apply attention to your health and wellness, attending community events, classes, and programs to add to your repertoire and learn from experience. Now it’s time to apply all that you’ve learned and create a book, course, or class, Embrace 2024 as January elevates you into higher grounds and arenas. 2024 is your progress forward, as Pluto in Capricorn is here to rebirth you from a long voyage which started January 23, 2008 and lasts until November 19. 2024. An awakening cycle between December 31, 2023, around 12:08 p.m. and January 2, 2024 around 7 p.m. is an opportunity to purge, rebirth, emerge and rebrand you from all the knowledge you acquired and applied.



Aquarius: January is ringing in promotions, opportunities, and a change, be it a shift in residence, location, office, or things around you. Structure and organization are key, and essential for 2024. Grab your to-do list to check off the completed tasks. From January 2 around 7:47 p.m. until January 5 around 7 a.m., remember the foundation of the idea of why you started anything to take it to the next level. Certain information is now being revealed only for your ears to hear. You heard it through the grapevine.

Pisces: Time to give your character a reality check with an upgraded version of yourself. Look at it like taking your dirty car to the car wash, cleaning it inside and then washing the outside, leaving you and your car feeling so fresh and so clean like the OutKast song. Consider yourself a vital asset just like the oxygen flowing through your body. In the days leading to January 5, 2024, begin the new year with writing down what you need and want, and then speak it into existence with great feeling looking into the mirror. Ask, command, and demand for the help you need.

Aries: January 2024 sets the tone of things coming to an end that are lagging and dragging out for some time as a new beginning is coming rapidly. Do what’s in your heart to follow and the mind will produce the paths to navigate. What’s the dream, that thing that nags at you and is constantly on your mind as a reminder? That’s your cue to make your exit and walk into a new entrance. From December 28, 2023 around 7:23 p.m. until December 31, 2023 around 11:45 a.m., are you ready to take the quantum leap?

Taurus: On December 31, Jupiter in Taurus retrograde stations direct and these effects will feel like a soul reunion, like a family reunion. January is a slow month, like a woman taking her time to get dressed for a special occasion. May I advise, you honor, respect the process as you receive what you need to know. What you need to know will come in various forms. That’s why January is deliberately slow on purpose. From December 31, 2023 around 12:08 p.m. until January 2, 2024 around 7 p.m., do things on purpose to be purposeful.

Gemini: January is a month of change like the four seasons. When it’s time for the next season to arrive, nature allows the process for its higher growth and contribution to society, and also for humanity. Decisions and plans need to be made. Gemini, you normally know what you need and want, but this time it’s different, and it’s pulling on you physically and mentally to make a move. From January 2, 2024, around 7:47 p.m. until January 5 around 7 a.m., follow the path that’s conducive and allows the most flexibility.

Cancer: The song “Get it Together” by 702 is the theme for January. The first month of the new year is a cleansing cycle that will feel like you are in mud, rain, or fog with an urgency to push for your rebirth. Patience is a virtue this month for the nourishment of your soul and is vital for the body. In the days leading up to January 5, 2024, be mindful of the people in your space and the spaces you enter due to your sensitivity to other energies.

Leo: You are born to be wild, adventurous, bold, a brave one who doesn’t conform. You are a bit rebellious in a great way; like most leaders, they don’t follow the crowd. They are the crowd by what they bring to the table as a service, product, or something of value. From December 28, 2023 around 7:23 p.m. until December 31, 2023 around 11:45 a.m., value doesn’t necessarily have a face on it: it can be wisdom, a simple touch, a heartfelt letter. As you venture into a new plateau, not everyone can journey with you.

Virgo: January is a month that feels like the help needs help. You need help in certain areas you know aren’t your cup of tea. Make your life easier by helping or negotiating with someone who can assist you with your task as an even or fair exchange. It’s a great cycle to promote, advertise, receive offers, and make speculations on outcomes that pay off handsomely. From December 31, 2023 around 12:08 p.m. until January 2, 2024 around 7 p.m., what’s it going to be? Make the best decision in your best interest and wellbeing.

Libra: You have a knack of running into things and situations you’d rather not see or be involved in. Well, that’s your spirit team putting you on notice on how to assist with folks’ circumstances when they come to you for advice by observing, listening, and watching, even when you’re not trying. It’s part of life, and how the air blows information your way. From January 2, 2024, around 7:47 p.m. until January 5 around 7 a.m., watch and learn as things fall right into your lap.

Scorpio: Before you begin something new, an ending or separation must take place for a higher purpose. The universe always tests humanity to see if you are strong and disciplined enough to let whatever it is go. Utilize your strength and know your weakness as this too shall pass. A new voyage is on the brink; you can feel it approaching. In the days leading up to January 5, 2024, get ready or the universe will take you out of your comfort zone to get you ready. That back and forth rocking only soothes the issue, it does not solve the problem—so stop rocking the chair and make a move.

Sagittarius: January is about expanding your reputation, social aspects, and what or who influences your immediate environment emotionally. Can you say “this big light of mine??” Who said it has to be a little light? You have so much energy to utilize, to carry out any mission you need to fulfill, like an Amazon fulfillment center. You are packed, wrapped, loaded and ready to roll to deliver on what you believe is true. No mission is too small or too big, because you always can learn something you didn’t know. Smile.

