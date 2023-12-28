With two MAAC games already under their belts, the women’s basketball team at Manhattan College is ready to go hard in conference action starting next week. Head coach Heather Vulin said the eight new players, which includes two freshmen, several transfers, and a player who redshirted last season, are gelling well.

“We’re off to a great start,” said Vulin. “I’ve been really pleased with how quickly they have become a team on and off the court.”

The roster includes three graduate students, three seniors, and one fifth-year, who bring maturity and poise under pressure. Their presence has been a boost to the Jaspers. The last two years, Manhattan has played for a conference championship, and Vulin hopes this year they can go one step further.

“They obviously bring talent into the program, but I really feel with the athletes being able to play right away (transfers no longer have to sit out a year), they are able to bring a level of experience,” said Vulin. “Not just experience on the court, but also experience being away from home, being in a college setting, going through the rigors of being a Division I student-athlete.”

Junior guard Nitzan Amar is leading the team in scoring with 12.7 points per game. Vulin said Amar is a tremendous player.

In her third year with the Jaspers, senior forward Jade Blagrove is putting up solid numbers in scoring and rebounding. Blagrove is eligible to play another year, but has not yet decided, so she’s making the most of this season.

“Jade is having her best season,” Vulin said. “She’s by far our best post defender. She’s been a consistent starter. We’ve had some injuries, and she’s been able to stay healthy and be that glue player for us. She’s also a first-time captain this year.”

The program’s culture is important to Vulin, who noted that new players are always welcomed and appreciated, which leads to success on the court.

Vulin is also enjoying working with Manhattan College’s new athletic director, Irma Garcia. “She’s an incredible leader, and she really cares about the coaches that she leads and also the student-athletes,” Vulin said.

After a break for the holiday, the Jaspers are back in action on New Year’s Eve versus Hofstra. Conference play is in full swing on January 4 with a home game against Siena.

