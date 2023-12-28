Texas Rangers win first World Series title in team history. Rideshare titans Uber and Lyft ordered to pay a combined $328 million settlement over wage theft lawsuit led by Attorney General Letitia James. Crypto “poster boy” Sam Bankman-Fried convicted of felony fraud and conspiracy. FBI raids home of Brianna Suggs, a fundraising associate of Mayor Eric Adams.

Memphis police officer pleads guilty to federal excessive force and obstruction of justice charges in the killing of Tyre Nichols. Former NBA All-Star Walter Davis dies at age 69. Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducts the likes of rapper Missy Elliot, “Queen of Funk” Chaka Khan, hip-hop pioneer DJ Kool Herc, Motown group the Spinners, and television personality Don Cornelius (“Soul Train”). New Yorkers enjoyed an extra hour of sleep as clocks were dialed an hour back for daylight saving time.

Tuskegee Airman James Harvey III honorarily promoted to colonel during halftime of Air Force vs. Army football game. Ethiopian long-distance running champ Tamirat Tola finishes first in New York City marathon. New Edition announces 2024 Las Vegas residency as Gen Xers throughout America suddenly recall their senior prom dance. Woman rams car into Black Hebrew Israelite school after mistaking the building for an Israeli school in alleged antisemitic attack.

Mayor Eric Adams Credit: Benny Polatseck | Mayoral Photography Office Tamirat Tola, of Ethiopia, runs though Central Park during the New York City Marathon in New York, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Exonerated 5’s Yusuf Salaam officially wins Harlem’s District 9 council seat after unopposed general election and Democratic primary landslide earlier in the year. Other notable City Council election results include Republican challenger Kristy Marmorato upsetting incumbent Marjorie Velazquez for her Bronx seat and Justin Brannon defeating Ari Kagan in a redistricting-spurred race between two sitting south Brooklyn council members. In Kentucky, Republican AG Daniel Cameron loses gubernatorial election to Democratic incumbent Gov. Andy Beshear.

SAG-AFTRA tentatively agrees to end strike. Music mogul L.A. Reid accused of sexual assault. Omegle, which pairs random strangers on video chats (what could go wrong?), shuts down after child safety lawsuit. 500 former Biden staffers pen letter demanding president to call a ceasefire in Gaza.

FBI seizes Mayor Eric Adams’s phone and iPad in investigation into campaign. Binghamton-area spruce selected as this year’s Rockefeller Christmas tree. Sen. Tim Scott ends presidential campaign despite recent girlfriend reveal. Gabe Amo sworn as first Black representative to represent Rhode Island in Congress. South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. win the first e-ver African Football League.

101 United Nations workers confirmed killed in Israel-Hamas conflict as Gaza’s two biggest hospitals shutter, leading to World Health Organization’s concern for prematurely born Palestinian infants. Gov. Kathy Hochul ends backlog for minority- and women-owned business enterprises. Six people are killed in Ohio car crash when a trailer and bus collide. 125th Street lights up in holiday lights as Harlem holiday tradition hits third decade.

Thousands of pro-Israel demonstrators march on Washington, D.C.’s National Mall to protest anti-semitism and demand the release of hostages taken by Hamas. Lithium ion battery fire kills three New Yorkers. City of New York ordered to pay $17.5 million to wrongfully convicted George Bell. Liberian President George Weah concedes to former Vice President Joseph Boakai in run-off election. Spotify Wrapped arrives and becomes inescapable on social media

Mexican songwriter Natalia Lafourcade wins Record of the Year at Latin Grammy Awards for the critically acclaimed “De Todas las Flores.” Apple suspends advertising for X, formerly known as Twitter, due to Elon Musk’s antisemitic and white supremacist remarks. Miss Nicaragua Sheynnis Palacios wins Miss Universe competition. Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter dies at age 96.

A four-day military pause in the Israel-Hamas conflict is instituted after hostage swap and international intervention. U.S.-Canadian borders are temporarily closed after car explodes at the Rainbow Bridge near Niagara Falls. Pro-Palestinian protesters disrupt Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade. Mayor Eric Adams, along with Jamie Foxx, Axl Rose, and Sean “P Diddy” Combs, accused of sexual assault in New York State-based civil lawsuits as Adult Survivors Act expires.

Nationwide curfew implemented in Sierra Leone. Tensions rise as Venezuela’s encroachment of Guyana heightens. Washington Heights native and former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger dies at age 100.

