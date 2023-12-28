Light-rail service opens in Lagos, reducing travel time exponentially. NY1 news anchor Ruschell Boone dies at age 48 due to pancreatic cancer-related complications. West Indian Day Parade celebrates 55 years and is surveilled by NYPD drones. Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio is sentenced to prison for role in Jan. 6 attacks.

Nairobi, Kenya, hosts Africa’s first climate summit. Al Sharpton eulogizes Angela Carr, who was killed in August during the racist supremacist Jacksonville Dollar General shooting. Tahesha Way is appointed New Jersey lieutenant governor. Octogenarian Nancy Pelosi announces 2024 re-election bid for House seat. Ava DuVernay becomes the first Black woman director to compete at the Venice Film Festival with her new film, “Origin.”

Coco Gauff becomes the first teenager to win the U.S. Open since Serena Williams, prompting thousands of adults to question their own accomplishments. NYC cracks down on short-term rental sites like AirBNB. First responders lost during 9/11 were remembered as more are now dying from related illnesses.

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy launches impeachment probe on President Joe Biden. Jets’ QB Aaron Rodgers tears Achilles tendon in his first game in a Gang Green jersey. Pennsylvania prison Danilo Cavalcante, who spurred a manhunt and numerous internet memes, is captured.

African American Day Parade Credit: Bill Moore photo Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson stands beside a photo of Duane “Keffe D” Davis during a news conference on an indictment in the 1996 murder of rapper Tupac Shakur, Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. Monitor in rear has name misspelled. (AP Photo/John Locher)

An infant overdoses on fentanyl after he was exposed at a Bronx daycare center. R&B singer SZA pulls out of MTV’s Video Music Awards after Artist of the Year nominee snub. The country’s Afro-Latino population grows. Cemetery remains are exhumed in search for Tulsa Race Massacre victims. Albany State beats Moorehouse 24-14 in the second HBCU New York Classic.

Harlem celebrates the 54th annual African American Day Parade. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky reveal newborn son Riot Rose. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accuses the Indian government of assassinating a Sikh Separatist community leader in British Columbia. Chioma Nnadi becomes the first Black woman to head British Vogue.

Acting Temple University President JoAnne A. Epps, 72, dies after she falls ill on stage during a memorial service. Rupert Murdoch retires from Fox and shockingly hands off power to his son. Bon Voyage for France as French troops and ambassador withdraw from Niger. A judge finds Queens man Donald J. Trump liable for fraud for a lawsuit filed by Letitia James.

The Writers’ Guild strike ends. Nelson Mandela’s granddaughter Zoleka Mandela, 43, dies from cancer. New Jersey U.S. Senator Bob Menendez pleads not guilty to federal bribery charges. NYC gets a long-awaited shower as historic levels of rain pour down on the city and shut down the subway system. The Madison Square Garden Company unveils “Sphere” venue in Las Vegas. And speaking of Sin City, an arrest was finally made for the 1996 unsolved murder of rap legend Tupac Shakur, with Duane “Keffe D” Davis charged with the crime.

