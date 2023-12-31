The Supreme Court struck down affirmative action in college admissions on Thursday, June 29, forcing institutions of higher education to look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies. The court’s conservative majority overturned admissions plans at Harvard and the University of North Carolina, the nation’s oldest private and public colleges, respectively. Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote a 69-page dissenting opinion. She was joined by Justices Ketanji Brown Jackson and Elena Kagan. Sotomayor wrote that the Supreme Court’s decision turned its back on 45 years of legal precedent. Shootings are becoming all too common—and expected—each Fourth of July. When the Supreme Court cut affirmative action out of college admissions programs nationally on June 29th––and specifically at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill––it did so based on a lawsuit brought by a group of Asian American students under the umbrella organization Students for Fair Admissions (SFFA), which is headed by a Jewish American man. The students, mainly second-generation Chinese immigrants like Calvin Yang, joined the SFFA lawsuit because they felt they did not get into Harvard or Chapel Hill, because that slot went to someone else in the “minority.” In the lie they were sold, it’s because the colleges wanted to meet a diversity quota on Black and Latino students and so their high GPA and SAT scores did not matter, and so they were kept out from the coveted spot. But the harsh reality is that Asian Americans who were party to this case were sold a lie that will leave them victims of the very system that helped them in the past, and which they have now fought to end. What’s meant as a four-day stretch of summer fun and relaxation now coincides with an extended period of elevated tragedy and fear for Black and brown communities traditionally plagued by gun violence. Eleven people got shot across New York City on July 4th night. Across the river, five people were shot in Patterson, New Jersey; two died. Baltimore and Philadelphia were the scenes of mass shootings this past weekend, too, where five and two people died, respectively, and dozens injured. Amsterdam News’ documentary about credible messenger Dedric “Be-Loved” Hammond debuts. Directed by Emmy-nominated filmmaker Andre Lambertson and produced by the paper’s investigative editor Damaso Reyes and edited by Brent Joseph. The 26-minute film, which can be seen at www.amsterdamnews.com/beyond, follows the credible messenger through Harlem as he works with youngsters. A new poll conducted by the Siena College Research Institute asked a sample of voters for their opinions about New York State and City elected officials and found that Mayor Eric Adams’s favor has dropped among some Black residents. According to the poll, about 38% of Black voters surveyed and 41% of Latino voters think the state is on the right track, but even more say that it is not. President Joe Biden is still polling favorably among Black New Yorkers surveyed, at 64%, with a majority saying the Democratic Party should renominate Biden as its candidate for president in 2024. Meanwhile, Adams is at 29% favorability among Black New Yorkers. At least 50% of Black New Yorkers and 32% of Latino voters find Adams unfavorable. Six million dollars will go toward Harlem-based nonprofit The Bridge from the Manhattan D.A.’s Office to provide peer services to key areas in the borough, as announced last Thursday, June 27. Central/East Harlem is one of the four focus neighborhoods for the program, along with Washington Heights/Inwood, Lower East Side/Chinatown, and Chelsea/Hell’s Kitchen/Midtown West, the locations of the major transit hubs Port Authority Bus Terminal and Penn Station. The cash comes from a $250 million pot of asset forfeiture money seized from major banks during white collar, financial crime prosecutions and redirected by the D.A.’s Criminal Justice Investment Initiative (CJII) to community-based social services. The government of Botswana won a new “agreement in principle” with De Beers, the international diamond conglomerate, after a round of tough negotiations. Under the new agreement, Botswana, the world’s second largest diamond producer, will immediately get a 30% share of the rough stones extracted, up from 25% which will rise to 50% within a decade. As Jamaica prepares to join with Guyana, Trinidad, Dominica, and Barbados in becoming a republic, abolishing the British monarch as its head of state, and installing a local Black or brown president, the island’s legal affairs minister says the country may not have a president operating under rules similar to those in other Caribbean or Commonwealth nations. A constitutional reform commission which has been holding whistle-stop meetings in various parishes in recent months wants, in the end, to add a uniquely Jamaican touch and flavor to its switch from an independent nation to a republic, so some unique ideas are being floated around. Some 340,000 full- and part-time UPS (United Parcel Service) workers are on the verge of a strike, as contract negotiations between the company and the UPS Teamsters National Negotiating Committee came to a screeching halt at 4 a.m. on July 5. Teamsters union and UPS representatives each blame the other side for the break in negotiations. They were meeting to bargain on a new contract as the current work agreement is set to expire on July 31. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra, Congressmember Hakeem Jeffries, who leads the House minority, and NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan toured the Advantage Care Physicians site in East New York, Brooklyn, on June 30 to speak with seniors about lowering the cost of prescription drugs. East New York’s healthcare facility has the highest rate of Medicaid and Medicare participants in the state, with the majority being working-class Black and Latino residents, said Jeffries’s team. Juneteenth weekend proved to be a perfect fashion match made in Harlem. Harlem Haberdashery and Vontélle Eyewear launched their collaborative frames during the Black holiday weekend online and at their 245 Malcom X Blvd. boutique. The two brands, who met at a Chase Entrepreneurship Program, complement each other well in sophisticated fashion, making this collaboration exist with ease. Their meeting was destined, as Harlem Haberdashery was looking into selling eyewear with a Black brand right after Vontélle became established. Birthed in the West Bronx on Aug. 11, 1973, hip hop is now the world’s most dominant music genre. By the time the late 1980s rolled around hip hop’s “True Skool” era was concluding, and innovative sampling techniques, along with more complex lyrics, helped usher in “Hip Hop’s Golden Era,” from the mid-1980s to mid-1990s. This was a period of rapid expansion for the culture. Although prolific MCs from the early 1980s like Melle Mel, Grandmaster Caz and Kool Mo Dee earned ’nuff respect, it seems that fans who lived outside NYC couldn’t vibe with their urban swag and street tales. However, by mid-decade, Queens artists like Run-DMC and LL Cool J were more relatable to, and embraced by, them. Run-DMC’s 1986 collabo with rock group Aerosmith, “Walk This Way” was one of hip hop’s first cross-genre hits and showcased urban culture to suburban audiences. African American ballet dancers Calvin Royal III and Courtney Lavine shine in particularly prominent roles during American Ballet Theatre’s (ABT) current season signaling the company’s continued commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. Promoted to principal dancer in 2010, becoming the third male in the company’s history to reach that rank, Royal performs one of the leads in Christopher Wheeldon’s ballet based on Mexican writer Laura Esquivel’s novel “Like Water for Chocolate.” Christine King Farris, the older sister of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., passed away on June 29 in Atlanta, Georgia. She was 95. For many years she was vice chair and treasurer of the King Center for Nonviolent Social Change and very active in the International Reading Association, and various church and civic organizations, including the NAACP and SCLC. U.S. In the U.S., Black male teachers make up 1.3% of educators, and in NYC alone, Black teachers make up 19% of all teachers, but Black males are only 4% of the educators across the city. In a city where nearly 1-in-4 students are Black, teachers citywide have spoken about how and why this disparity is affecting students the most. The International African Arts Festival (IAAF), the longest-running festival celebrating African culture, was held at Brooklyn’s Commodore Barry Park for four days of music, dance, spoken word, and many other events from July 1–July 4. After being locked out for nearly a month, numerous Fordham Evangelical Lutheran Church members are demanding answers from their church’s council members and the Metropolitan New York Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. In March, the status of the 105-year-old church was voted on by the congregation and witnessed by the Synod, the governing body of Lutheran churches across the country. Most of the congregation voted to keep the church open, but on Sunday, June 11, they found the locks changed and no way into their regular Sunday worship service. Congressman Kweisi Mfume (MD-07) introduced the Jordan McNair Student Athlete Heat Fatality Prevention Act in the House of Representatives with U.S. Senator Ben Cardin (D-MD) introduced the companion legislation in the Senate. The bill aims to prevent heat related illnesses or deaths with student athletes and was named after University of Maryland (UMD) football player Jordan McNair who died as a result of heatstroke after collapsing during practice in 2018. LeBron James is one of the most famous athletes in the world, so finding an actor to portray him as a teenager was a daunting task for Chris Robinson, director “Shooting Stars,” a film adaptation of James’s and Buzz Bissinger’s book. After a year of auditions and no actor as the right fit, Robinson and a friend drove up and down the East Coast attending basketball tournaments. “My friend texted me a photograph of Mookie,” said Robinson, of casting Mookie Cook, who will play for the Oregon Ducks this coming college season. “Acting was not on his radar…but from the moment we saw him on Zoom, he just embodied LeBron.”

The EXONERATED 5’s Dr. Yusef Salaam Credit: Contributed photo

The votes are in…officially. Dr. Yusef Salaam, a member of the Exonerated Five, is the new council member-elect for Harlem’s District 9. On Tuesday, election night for the June primary this year, the unofficial votes at the close of the polls already projected that Salaam would unseat Councilmember Kristin Jordan and beat out Assemblymembers Inez Dickens and Al Taylor. Salaam needed over 50% to win, but as the night went on, the number capped at a tight 50.14%, according to the Board of Elections (BOE). After election night, the votes for him briefly dropped to 49.9%. That kicked off rounds of ranked-choice voting, which eliminates candidates until there’s one left. After three rounds and 11,544 ballots counted to date (July 10), Salaam emerged victorious with 63.9% of the total votes. Establishing a New York State Community Commission on Reparations Remedies as actually becoming law is still in a waiting mode. Passed in the state assembly as bill number A07691, the legislation awaits Gov. Kathy Hochul’s signature. This was a polemical bill, authored by State Assemblymember Michaelle C. Solages, who chairs the assembly’s Black, Puerto Rican, Hispanic, & Asian Legislative Caucus. The bill was not universally accepted, even by caucus members, until it was rewritten to specifically identify the community to receive reparations.

Assemblymember Nikki Lucas speaking on assembly floor in Albany Credit: Contributed

Assemblymember Nikki Lucas told the Amsterdam News that she was not initially willing to support Solages’s bill. In an impassioned speech before the bill’s final vote, Lucas had declared: “It is essential to advocate for lineage-based reparations to ensure justice and equity for American Freedmen who are direct descendants of enslaved individuals in the United States. Reparations should be targeted toward those who directly experienced harm and their descendants due to slavery and its enduring effects.” It’s possible that all is not well in City Hall. Manhattan District Attorney (DA) Alvin Bragg announced last week the indictments of six people and a consulting company in connection with Mayor Eric Adams’ mayoral campaign back in 2021. “We allege a deliberate scheme to game the system in a blatant attempt to gain power. The indictment charges the defendants with subverting campaign finance laws by improperly structuring campaign contributions,” said Bragg in a statement. A judge granted city retirees a temporary restraining order (TRO) last Friday, in their ongoing fight against Mayor Eric Adams’ new city Medicare contract. The city council has also introduced legislation in support of city retirees. Judge Lyle Frank of the New York County Supreme Court issued the TRO July 7, ruling that enough evidence was available to prove the new Medicare plan would violate city retiree rights. Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso and Disability Unite launched Disability Pride Month on July 11 at Brooklyn Borough Hall. The event was a celebration of New Yorkers with disabilities and an opportunity to offer disability inclusivity training. Citywide shootings steadily declined for the past 13 weeks, reported Edward Caban, the acting NYPD commissioner, at a briefing on this year’s second quarter crime stats last Thursday, July 6. Gun violence is down by 12% compared to 2022, and the number of victims cratered by roughly a quarter. A July 9, 2023, Wall Street Journal article said that “AT&T, Verizon and other telecom giants have left behind a sprawling network of cables covered in toxic lead that stretches across the U.S., under the water, in the soil and on poles overhead…As the lead degrades, it is ending up in places where Americans live, work and play.” One of the locations where these lead-covered telco cables can be found is in the Passaic River, which flows through Paterson (which, according to the U.S. Census, is 62.6% Latino and 24.7% Black) and Passaic (73.4% Latino, 49.0% white and 7.6% Black) and into Newark Bay, which leads into the state’s largest city, Newark (48.2% Black and 36.8% Latino). Actor Hill Harper announced his first run for office on July 10, joining the U.S. Senate race in Michigan, according to multiple outlets. The popular actor tweeted, “We can all feel it: D.C. just isn’t getting things done for people. We need representatives who’ll take on special interests, get money out of politics and make our government work for all of us. That’s why today, I’m announcing my campaign for [the] U.S. Senate in Michigan.” Aside from being an actor and author, Harper is also a Harvard Law School attorney. Director Hubert Davis’ award-winning documentary, “Black Ice,” brings to light a troubling history of racism in hockey by sharing the untold stories of Black hockey players, both past and present, within a predominantly white sport. “Rock & Roll Man” is a story that needs to be told, and one that I was definitely not aware of. Alan Freed, a white DJ working for a white radio station in Cleveland, Ohio in the late 1960s, coined the phrase “rock ‘n’ roll” to describe the soulful music of Black artists. He was also the first person brave enough to play Black artists on a white-owned station. Freed integrated radio and gave a lot of Black artists like Little Richard and Chuck Berry the exposure that their talent deserved. He was born Jeral Wayne Williams on August 8, 1950, in Baltimore, Maryland, but the world, particularly the activist community, knew him as Dr. Mutulu Shakur. After nearly 40 years in prison, he was released on December 16, 2022, and later given six months to live. But typical of his New Afrikan spirit, Shakur defied death for several months, succumbing to cancer on July 6. He was 72. An Oklahoma judge has thrown out a lawsuit seeking reparations for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, dashing an effort to obtain some measure of legal justice by survivors of the deadly racist rampage.

Elise Finch Credit: WCBS photo

Judge Caroline Wall on Friday dismissed with prejudice the lawsuit trying to force the city and others to make recompense for the destruction of the once-thriving Black district known as Greenwood. The order comes in a case by three survivors of the attack. They are all now over 100 years old and sued in 2020 with the hope of seeing what their attorney called “justice in their lifetime.” The New York Liberty faced the Indiana Fever on the road Wednesday in a rare weekday 12 p.m. tip-off for their last game before the WNBA All-Star break. They went into the game at 13-4, holding the second-best record in the league, trailing only the 17-2 Las Vegas Aces. The Liberty suffered a 98-81 defeat to the Aces in Las Vegas June 29, the first matchup between the teams this season, but then won three straight before yesterday’s meeting with the Fever. One of those wins came against the Seattle Storm this past Saturday. International Boxing Federation welterweight champion Jaron Ennis dominated Roiman Villa, handing him his second career loss with a 10th-round TKO Saturday night at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. Hollywood is striking, so fittingly, Edward Caban lost the acting part of his title. He’s now officially the NYPD Commissioner, Mayor Eric Adams announced this past Monday, July 17. Caban stepped into the role after his predecessor Keechant Sewell abruptly resigned last month, previously serving under her as First Deputy Commissioner. Elise Finch, an award-winning meteorologist for WCBS New York, has died. She had been a staple at the station for 16 years. Finch was 51. The station reports that Finch died at a local hospital, and that the cause of her death has not yet been determined. Yet another small child has fallen from a window in New York City. This time, a four-year- old boy, has tragically fallen out of a building window in East Flatbush. This tragic death highlights an ongoing problem with sufficient window guards and child safety.

The City Council held a majority vote of 42–8 to override the mayor’s attempt to derail the council’s City Fighting Homelessness and Eviction Prevention Supplement (CityFHEPS) legislative package on July 13. (Gerardo Romo/NYC Council Media Unit photo)

In their most recent battle last week, Speaker Adrienne Adams and the City Council held a majority vote of 42–8 to override the mayor’s attempt to derail the council’s City Fighting Homelessness and Eviction Prevention Supplement (CityFHEPS) legislative package on July 13. The bills include removing shelter stay as a precondition to eligibility for CityFHEPS, giving people the ability to demonstrate risk of eviction by presenting a rent demand letter, and changing the eligibility for vouchers from 200% of the federal poverty level to 50% of the area median income. A monument to honor Shirley Chisholm, the first Black woman ever elected to serve in Congress, is still having its design tweaked before it gains final approval to be constructed in Prospect Park. During a July 11 meeting at Assemblymember Brian Cunningham’s district office, a mockup of the 32-foot-tall monument, created by artists Amanda Williams and Olalekan B. Jeyifous, was shown. The monument and a new park welcome center with information about the famed politician are set to be a featured gateway into Prospect Park at its Parkside entrance.

On June 15, the Rev. Jesse Jackson announced plans to retire as President and CEO of Rainbow PUSH Coalition. A month later he named Dr. Frederick Douglass Haynes, III, as his successor. Dr. Haynes was officially installed at the organization’s national convention on Sunday, July 16, with Vice President Kamala Harris as a keynote speaker.

Teamsters Local 237 union president Gregory Floyd stood by and expanded on recent public comments he made about safety concerns presented by the city’s migrant shelters, including claims that gang members were among those staying in such facilities. The union’s representation of 24,000 local government agency employees includes unarmed peace officers such as school safety agents. Some members are security staff at city homeless shelters where asylum seekers are placed, but there are none at the Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Centers (HERRCs) that are directly designated to house the city’s incoming migrants. “I’m not going to have a discussion with the city about a better arrangement. It’s not my place to have a discussion with the city,” said Floyd to the Amsterdam News. “I made my opinion known and the city has opened up shelters outside of where our members work, and our members are not employed there, so we’re fine with the current arrangement.” Such an arrangement includes Health + Hospitals (H+H) opening up bids for security staffing at the HERRCs by private, non-union vendors earlier this month. The contract is expected to start in October.

“You know, when I began this journey, nearly four decades ago in Houston, Texas, by following in my father’s footsteps in [the] CWA, I never dreamed that I would have the chance to be standing here as the first Black president of CWA,” Claude Cummings Jr. proclaimed on July 12 after he was elected to serve as president of the Communication Workers of America (CWA), the D.C.-based AFL-CIO–affiliated union that represents people who work in media, tech, telecommunications, public service, education, and related fields. Cummings was elected to take over the leadership position during the union’s 79th convention in St. Louis, Mo., which took place July 10–12. Elected over Ed Mooney by a margin of 59% to 41%; Cummings is the first Black person elected to serve as CWA president in the union’s 85-year history. The cabinet of Prime Minister of The Bahamas Phillip Davis has moved to take a more strident stance on some important issues, including sending security personnel to strife-torn Haiti and now demanding that Europe complies with demands from the Caribbean for compensation for the trans-Atlantic slave trade. Davis was a keynote speaker at a sustainable goals conference in The Bahamas in the past week when he went into detail about the region’s position regarding reparations from former European slave trading nations. He told the audience that demands for reparations are regarded as the “boogeyman” at climate change negotiations, but the region plans to press ahead regardless. Kenyans are preparing for tough times after lawmakers approved tax increases that are unpopular even with supporters of the president, who once vowed to reduce the cost of living. William Ruto’s election win was attributed to his appeal to voters as a fellow “hustler” who rose from a humble background to senior roles in government, including as Jomo Kenyatta’s vice president. “He said he was going to make life easier for us hustlers. We are now unable to afford food. Prices are higher than they were before elections,” hairdresser Evelyne Adhiambo told a reporter. The Bahamas Consulate General and the Bahamian Diaspora celebrated 50 years of independence with a flag raising ceremony at River Bank State Park in Harlem, NYC Mayor Eric Adams presented a Proclamation from the City, alongside NYS Sen. Cordell Cleare, Bahamas Consul General Leroy Major, and the H.E. Hon. Wendall Jones.

The nonprofit Transportation Alternatives (TransAlt) recently determined that New Yorkers of color are overwhelmingly ticketed for bicycle-related offenses. Em Friedenberg, the organization’s senior research coordinator, funneled NYPD numbers from last year into a spatial data map that pointed to significant disparities in cyclist enforcement. “We analyzed every bicycling on sidewalk citation from 2022 and the results were appalling, yet unsurprising,” said Friedenberg. “More than 90% of these tickets were given to New Yorkers of color and 90% were issued on streets without a separated or protected bike lane. When the city builds safe places to bike, biking on the sidewalk drops dramatically.”

Ebony G. Patterson, the first African American visual artist featured at the New York Botanical Garden (NYBG), flaunts a flare of flowery fantasy that’s complemented with life-size sculptures of glittery vultures and beautiful horticultural installations. Patterson’s extraordinary exhibits are held at the NYBG’s Conservatory and Library, and this magical site-specific presentation is extended now through October 22, 2023.

New York City is reportedly planning to build a 35,000 seat “temporary” stadium on the Bronx’s Van Cortlandt Park parade ground to serve the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup games, organized by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The T20 is a cricket world cup and is scheduled to be jointly hosted by the West Indies and the United States. The city wants to put its best foot forward because the T20 would be the first ICC World Cup tournament in the U.S. But Bronx representatives Congressmember Ritchie Torres, Assemblymember Jeffrey Dinowitz, and Councilmember Eric Dinowitz have expressed a need for caution before the go-ahead is given for this project. “While we are heartened to see Van Cortlandt Park recognized as the gem it is, and we appreciate the communication and briefings we have had with the administration,” we have also raised concerns with them about how this proposed temporary 34,000-seat stadium and its construction would impact the park and the community,” the three wrote in an open letter.

Sadly, Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn’s Magnolia Tree Earth Center is in danger of losing its site if they don’t raise enough money for much-needed repairs. “Magnolia Tree Earth Center has been serving the community for 50 years, providing exceptional environmental and workforce development programming,” said chairman of the Magnolia Tree Earth Center Wayne Devonish. “Now we need the community to support us.” The Center has owned all three buildings for the past 50 years and urgently needs to raise at least $350,000 to pay for required repairs to the front facade of the brownstones and to take down the scaffolding, said Devonish. New York-based science writer and famed bird enthusiast Christian Cooper was at the 92nd Street Y on July 12 to talk about his hosting of Nat Geo WILD’s new show, “Extraordinary Birder,” and the writing of his memoir, “Better Living Through Birding: Notes from a Black Man in the Natural World.” During a talk hosted by actress Whoopi Goldberg, Cooper spoke about how birdwatching became a central part of his life at a young age and how he got caught up in the world of birding. When Goldberg asked Cooper to explain the difference between a “spark” bird and a “life” bird, Cooper said in birding lingo, a spark bird “is the bird that got you started—the bird that made you say, ‘Wait. What is this? What is this bird? And why am I noticing birds now and why can’t I stop?’” Another day, another Diddy deal. Revolt reports that Sean “Diddy” Combs recently launched Empower Global, a digital marketplace aimed at helping consumers discover and support Black-owned businesses by providing opportunities to help Black-owned brands reach a larger consumer base. Empower Global already boasts more than 70 Black-owned brands, including Scotch Porter, Buttah Skin, Cool Creative Clothing, and Coco and Breezy Eyewear. Currently, more than 1,000 items are available for purchase on the platform.

Mayor Eric Adams announces additional policies to help asylum seekers in the city’s care move out of shelters and create critically-needed spaces for arriving families with children seeking asylum at City Hall, Wednesday, July 19 (Ed Reed/Mayoral Photography Office)

Mayor Eric Adams announced the city has started sending out 60-day ‘leave’ notices to adult asylum-seekers and handing out flyers at the border discouraging others from coming due to a lack of space. Advocates on the ground condemn the move as “morally repugnant.” According to the mayor’s office, over 90,000 asylum-seekers have come to the city since last year. Of the tens of thousands that have left already, at least 54,800 have stayed. Fajr Atiya Williams, the 6-year-old daughter of Najmah Nash and Wali Williams, died after being strangled on a school bus on July 17th. She was the victim of negligence after her bus monitor, Amanda Davila, failed to attend to the child after she strapped her into a seat with a safety harness during a ride to school. Williams was attending an extended school program at Claremont Elementary School. The child had special needs and was non-verbal; cameras in the bus captured the child fighting for her life in the back of the bus while Davila was seated in the front, earbuds in while she perused apps on her cell phone. The recent deaths of two Black New Yorkers held on Rikers Island push the notorious jail complex’s death count this year to six, double since July started. The federal energy assistance program that helps New Yorkers with low incomes stay cool in the summer has run out of funds, just 24 days into what’s projected to be a record-breaking summer season. The program, known as the Low-income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), is administered by the state and city and provides emergency and non-emergency cooling services for years to tens of thousands of seniors and households with low incomes. However, on July 14, the New York State Office of Temporary Disability Assistance (OTDA) stated that it would not be accepting new applications for assistance this summer due to the exhaustion of cooling assistance funds.

President Biden signed the bill authorizing the monument to Emmett Till and his relentless and devout mother Mamie Till-Mobley. It will have three locations. One will be at the site of the Tallahatchie River, where his body was dredged out of the water with a huge cotton gin fan around his body; another at Roberts Temple Church of God in Christ in Bronzeville,

Chicago, a historic Black neighborhood where Till’s funeral services were held; and the third at the courthouse in Mississippi where the two men charged with the crime were acquitted and later confessed in a magazine article, knowing they would not be convicted because of the double jeopardy law. Each will be in the care of the National Park Service.

Prominent Black women leaders gathered this week to discuss the persistent issue of the gender and race wage gap for women of color. This year’s Black Women’s Equal Pay Day is on July 27, 2023. Studies from the National Women’s Law Center (NWLC) indicate that Black women who work fulltime, year-round currently make “67 cents for every dollar” made by white men and “93 cents for every dollar” paid to Black men.

Jamie Foxx is back to work. Prior to posting a video of himself on Instagram to thank everyone for their prayers and support while he was recovering from a medical emergency, the Oscar-winning actor was seen in Las Vegas for the first time since he was rushed to the hospital in Atlanta in April. Buffalo Bills star Damar Hamlin was in Cincinnati, Ohio, on July 22 for a hands-on CPR training session. This marked the NFL player’s first return to Cincinnati since he went into cardiac arrest on the field during the Bills’ playoff game against the Bengals in January.

