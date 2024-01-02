Rev. Al Sharpton, Founder and President of the National Action Network (NAN), is convening Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations on Jan. 15 in Washington, D.C., New York City, and New Jersey on what would have been King’s 95th birthday. This year’s celebration is equally significant as the nation prepares to mark 60 years since the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

“We are not simply celebrating Dr. King’s legacy this year but coming together to publicly vow to protect it from those who wish to undo his work,” said Sharpton. “Right now, the Civil Rights Act he pushed President Johnson to pass in 1964 is under relentless attack, voting rights for Black Americans are being chipped away in dozens of states, and diversity in Corporate America is on the brink. 2024 must be a year in which we make a stand to both protect the rights Dr. King fought for and expand them, so our children and grandchildren live in the just nation he envisioned.”

On King Day, Sharpton will host the 2024 Martin Luther King Jr. Day Awards Breakfast at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C., beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET. The annual event brings together the top government, business, and civil rights leaders in the nation’s capital.

This year’s honorees are CWA President Claude Cummings Jr. receiving the Labor Leader of the Year Award, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and Taraji P. Henson, President and Founder, & Tracie Jenkins, Executive Director, of the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation receiving the Visionary Award, youth leader Deyona Burton receiving the Youth Award, actress Phylicia Rashad receiving the Lifetime Service of Excellence in the Arts Award and NEA President Becky Pringle receiving the Education Award.

Sharpton will travel to New York City for the annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Policy Forum at the NAN House of Justice in Harlem. The rally, set to begin at 1:30 p.m. ET, will bring together New York City, State, and federal elected officials to reflect on Dr. King’s legacy as well as the work still left.

Finally, Sharpton will be the guest speaker at an MLK Day celebration in Jersey City, NJ, organized by NAN Northeast Regional Director Pastor Steffie Bartley. The Mt. Pisgah AME Church event, which begins at 6 p.m. ET, will feature prominent New Jersey leaders including current First Lady Tammy Murphy and former Gov. Jim McGreevey, as well as the multiple clergy leaders.

