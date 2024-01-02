Famed dancer and choreographer Maurice Hines, older brother of the late Gregory Hines has died. Maurice passed away on Dec. 29. He was 80.

Reports indicate Hines died in the Actors Fund Home, an assisted living facility in New Jersey. A New York native, Hines started dancing with his brother at age 5. On stage he appeared in several productions including “Guys and Dolls,” “Bring Back Birdie” and “Sophisticated Ladies.” Hines earned a Tony nomination for Best Actor in a Musical in 1986 for his role in “Uptown … It’s Hot!”

In 2019, John Carluccio directed the feature film Maurice Hines: Bring Them Back, a biographical documentary.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

