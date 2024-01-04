Willie Simmons has high aspirations. Perhaps as a coordinator or head coach at a much larger and better resourced college program than Florida A&M. Maybe someday he’ll be a position coach or coordinator in the NFL.



For the moment, however, Simmons’s next opportunity on his career path after leading Florida A&M to the HBCU National Championship with a 30-26 win over Howard last month in the Celebration Bowl to cap a 12-1 season, will be at Duke University as their running backs coach.



He will join the staff of new head coach Manny Diaz, the former University of Miami head coach (2019-2021) and most recently Penn State defensive coordinator (2022-2023). Diaz was hired by Duke early last month, replacing Mike Elko, who left the Durham, North Carolina school for the Texas A&M head coach position. The 43-year-old Simmons and Diaz previously worked together on the staff of Middle Tennessee State (2007-2009).



Simmons took over the Rattlers program in 2018 after racking up a 21-11 record from 2015-18 as the head coach at Prairie View A&M. In six seasons guiding Florida A&M, he was one of the most successful coaches in the MEAC and SWAC, finishing no lower than second in conference play and going 45-13 in all games.



In a statement, the Tallahassee, Florida, native who was a collegiate quarterback at Clemson and then The Citadel, thanked the Florida A&M community.

“I would like to start off by wishing everyone a Happy New Year from my wife Shaia and me. 2023 was a year for the ages for Florida A&M University and the Rattlers Football Team… I came to FAMU in 2018 with the goal of returning Florida A&M Football to its rightful place at the top of HBCU and FCS football, and together as a FAMULY, we have done that.



“…There are so many individuals who’ve played a pivotal role in our success. I want to thank (FAMU president) Larry Robinson for his leadership over these past six years. It’s very difficult to lead a collegiate football program at a place with such high expectations as FAMU without direct support from university leadership…



“I want to thank Vice President and Director of Athletics Tiffani-Dawn Sykes for helping make this past year one that allowed our team to achieve championship status… I want to thank my previous athletic directors, Dr. John Eason, Kortne Gosha, and Michael Smith for working diligently to stabilize the athletic department at FAMU and working to make a first-class experience for all the student-athletes at FAMU.”

