Bring in the new year with festivals at the Joyce Theater’s American Dance Platform, NYLA (Live Artery), the Guggenheim (Works & Process), Pioneers Go East (Out-FRONT! Fest), and the return of Gibney’s DoublePlus.

From January 9–14 at the Joyce Theater, this year’s American Dance Platform, “American Dance Platform with Jazz at the Joyce,” is curated by Melanie George and features Dormeshia Tap Collective; Josette Wiggan with Michelle N. Gibson; Soles of Duende, comprised of Amanda Castro, Arielle Rosales, and Brinda Guha; and the Dallas Black Dance Theatre, the oldest continuously operating professional dance company in Dallas and the fourth-largest Black dance company in the nation.

For more information, visit https://www.joyce.org/performances/american-dance-platform.

From January 9–15, with performances at the Chocolate Factory, Gibney, and Collapsable Hole, Live Artery 2024 will present a mix of artists and curated guests in excerpts from works-in-progress, full-length performances, off-site productions, and introductions to new explorations. Featured will be Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company, Shamel Pitts I TRIBE, Albert Ibokwe Khoza, A.I.M. by Kyle Marshall, Jasmine Hearn, Miguel Gutierrez, Roderick George, Raja Feather Kelly l the feath3r theory, Faye Driscoll, Wanjiru Kamuyu, and more.

For more information, visit https://newyorklivearts.org/programs/live-artery/.

Works & Process’s various festivals from January 10–February 4, offer up a crosstown celebration of dance in New York City, featuring Kayla Farrish, Lloyd Knight, Company Stephanie Batten Bland, Ephrat Asherie Dance, Omari Wiles’s Les Ballet Afrik, It’s Showtime NYC!, Ladies of Hip-Hop, Courtney “Balenciaga” Washington’s MasterZ at Work Dance Family, The Missing Element, Princess Lockerooo’s The Fabulous Waack Dancers, Kwikstep and Rokafella, Mai Lê Hô’s LayeRhythm, and Music From the Sole, plus the Underground Uptown Ball with Leggoh JohVera, DJ BelindZz, and Hype Kitty, and much more. Performances will be held at the Guggenheim, Lincoln Center, and the Joyce.

For more information, visit https://www.worksandprocess.org/calendar.

Out-FRONT!, curated by Pioneers Go East Collective and presented in partnership with the LGBT Community Center and Abrons Arts Center, will feature works by artists exploring bold new performance modes. The festival runs through January 20, with performances by Arthur Aviles and Collaborators, Joey Kipp with Pioneers Go East Collective, Christopher Unpezverde Núñez, Jason Anthony Rodriguez, Paz Tanjuaquio, Ogemdi Ude, and Annie MingHao Wang; and films by Fana Fraser, Omega X and Danni, and Tourmaline. The festival will also include a teen voguing workshop and more. All festival events are free (donations accepted). Reservations are required at

https://www.eventbrite.com/o/pioneers-go-east-collective-32986072425.

Finally, Gibney’s DoublePlus, curated by choreographer Kyle Abraham, will feature world premieres by Dual Rivet in “Stuff Your Eyes” and Roderick George | kNoname Artist in “Venom.”

For more information, visit https://gibneydance.org/event/gibney-presents-double-plus-dual-rivet-and-roderick-george/.

ALSO THIS MONTH:

January 5-14: Motion/Matter: Street Dance Festival, an international festival celebrating the multitude of street dance movements emerging from New York City and beyond, comes to the Perelman Performing Arts Center. The festival will feature an Afrikan Party, events and performances with DJ Spinna and Rimarkable, BreAking Kia LaBeija, Ehizoje Azeke, all-styles dance battle, and more.

For more information, visit https://pacnyc.org/whats-on/genres/dance/.

January 11-13: Urban Bush Women’s latest work, “Haint Blu,” which “…reflects on what has been lost across generations and what can be restored, with spirits sharing their legacies and leaving the thick residue of their knowing behind,” according to the release, comes to Harlem Stage. “Haint Blu” is conceived, created, choreographed, and directed by co-artistic directors Chanon Judson & Mame Diarra Speis with the company. For more information visit https://www.harlemstage.org/events-list/2024/1/11/urbanbushwomen-haintblu

January 12-13: In a shared evening, Jordan Demetrius Lloyd and Mina Nishimura return to Danspace Project with new iterations on excerpts from works shown earlier: Lloyd’s Blackbare in the Basement (2023) with co-performer Owen Prum, and Nishimura’s newly expanded (空 kuu), her duet with Glenn Potter-Takata from “Mapping a Forest While Searching for an Opposite Term of Exorcist” (2022).

For more information, visit https://danspaceproject.org/calendar/.

Jan. 13: At BAAD!, led by Alicia Raquel Morales, “CROWNING in the cold, or how to change shape while remembering your name,” offers an interactive scavenger hunt/dance ritual following urban waterways back to the ocean.

For more information, visit https://fareharbor.com/baadbronx/items/508262/.

January 16-21: Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE returns to the Joyce with “Walking Out the Dark” (2001) and “Torch” (2012).

For more information, visit https://www.joyce.org/performances/ronald-k-brown-evidence.

January 23-28: Hervé Koubi, with Compagnie Hervé KOUBI, returns to New York with a mix of break dance, acrobatics, and capoeira in “Sol Invictus,” named after the “invincible Sun” deity.

For more information, visit https://www.joyce.org/performances/compagnie-herve-koubi.

January 24-26: At the Japan Society, traditional Nihon Buyo dancers Hanayagi Motoi and Azuma Tokuyo will perform a classic Kabuki dance repertoire, followed by a contemporary work by Hanayagi Genkuro, set to Maurice Ravel’s “Boléro.”

For more information, visit https://japansociety.org/events/nihon-buyo-in-the-21st-century/.

January 27-28: Celebrate the Year of the Dragon with the Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company at the Kupferberg Center for the Arts at Queens College. For more information, visit https://kupferbergcenter.org/lunar-new-year/.

