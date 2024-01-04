This New Year’s Eve, 12/31/23, due to the numbers being 123123, was slated to be extremely lucky. Let’s take a look back at the year in entertainment that was.

Barack Obama released his favorite movies of 2023, which included three films the former president and his wife, Michelle, produced through their production company Higher Ground: “Rustin,” “Leave the World Behind,” and “American Symphony.” Sadly, in 2023, in the celebrity world, we lost icons, including Richard Roundtree, “Mr. Big Stuff” singer Jean Knight, Kool & the Gang drummer George “Funky” Brown, Rudolph Isley, Harry Belafonte, Tina Turner, Jim Brown, Willis Reed, Andre Braugher, Clarence Avant, 702 member Irish Grinstead, and—right before the year ended—Maurice Hines and my dear friend, entertainment reporter Bobby Rivers…

However, although there is death, there is also birth. Marques and Muja Houston, Ciara and Russell Wilson, Chanel Iman and Davon Godchaux, Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, Lakeith Stanfield and Kasmere Trice, Naomi Osaka and Cordae, DaBrat and Jesseca Harris-Dupart, and John Legend and Chrissy Teigen all welcomed new babies in 2023…And yes, some of our favorite couples went their separate ways, such as Cardi B and Offset, who the Bronx born raptress said physically joined together on New Year’s Eve, but have not reconciled. Other splits included Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman, Tina Knowles and Richard Lawson, Jeezy and Jeanne Mai, Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds, Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson, and his new girlfriend Lupita Nyong’o and Selema Masekela…

But in the end, love prevails, and a lot of celebs tied the knot in 2023, including Bresha Webb and Nick Jones Jr., Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens, “Sistas” actress KJ Smith and Skyh Black, Blair Underwood and Josie Hart, Robin Roberts and Amber Laign, Kimberly Elise and George McCrary, and Derrick Rose and Alaina Anderson.

Tongues are wagging that Michael Jordan and Mike Tyson were among the billionaires and millionaires who flew to St. Barts after Christmas, leading up to 2024. The NBA legend’s $80 million yacht, Joy, was spotted off the coast of the island. The 230-foot vessel includes a basketball net and can house 19 people. Meanwhile, former heavyweight champ Iron Mike attended a swanky yacht soiree on New Year’s Eve, where he was seen enjoying a sumptuous meal with friends…

Happy New Year!

