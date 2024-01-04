While women’s volleyball has long been a popular collegiate sport, attempts to have a professional league for the indoor game have not been successful. With the U.S. women’s national team revving up to defend their Olympic gold and a spotlight on women’s sports, though, this spotlight has led to results.



On January 24, the Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF) launches.

For more than a decade, founders Dave Whinham and Stephen Evans have been talking about women’s volleyball as a pro sport. The long-time collaborators knew they wanted to do something, but were waiting for the right timing.



“We saw it as a great opportunity to have a sport that really you can do at its highest level and not be a minor leaguer,” said Evans. Television executives told them how much collegiate women’s volleyball has risen in viewership. “Obviously, [with] the momentum we’ve seen in women’s sports over the past few years, we came to the conclusion that it was the exact right thing at the exact right time.”



The PVF bills itself as “Real Pro Volleyball,” indicating that it operates at a major league level. The seven teams for the inaugural season are the Atlanta Vibe, Columbus Fury, Grand Rapids Rise, Omaha Supernovas, Orlando Valkyries, San Diego Mojo, and Vegas Thrill. The season will run until May and each team will play 24 matches—12 at home and 12 on the road. Teams will have 14 players on their rosters, plus two spots for practice squad players. For this season, each team is limited to two international players.



“Played at its highest level, the constant action is unmatched as it relates to team sports,” said Evans. “One of our players, Morgan Hentz (libero/Atlanta Vibe), said, ‘In women’s volleyball, something cool happens [at] every point.’ It’s also the fact that women’s volleyball is the only team sport…where the women’s version doesn’t take a back seat to the men’s version. In fact, it’s quite the opposite.”



Whinham and Evans attended the NCAA Championship game between Texas and Nebraska, and were blown away by the spectacle and excitement. Asjia O’Neal of the winning Texas Longhorns was the first pick in the PVF draft, but has not yet decided whether she will turn professional or return to Texas for another season.



“We’re endeavoring to bring the highest-level women’s professional volleyball to the United States,” said Evans. “Ultimately, we want to be the premier women’s volleyball league in the world.”

