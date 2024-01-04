Non-conference action has wrapped up and the heat is fully on for New York City’s Division I women’s basketball teams. Ideally, the last two months have prepared them to take on their conference rivals in pursuit of carving paths to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament in March.



Before diving into the six teams located across the five boroughs, there has to be a moment of reflection about a team that is missing. After the spring 2023 sports had concluded, St. Francis College in Brooklyn ended its entire athletic program. Here’s a final salute to the Terriers.



Let’s hold onto the glorious memory of the women’s basketball team winning the 2015 NEC title and a trip to the Big Dance. That game was played against the University of Connecticut, and obviously UConn won (that was the Breanna Stewart era). At the conclusion, UConn coach Geno Auriemma embraced St. Francis team captain Sarah Benedetti and congratulated her for what the team had achieved.

Bronx

Fordham University

Under a new coaching staff, the Rams are 5–8. The team opened Atlantic 10 play last Saturday with a loss to Saint Joseph’s. Senior guard Taylor Donaldson is averaging 18.2 points per game.

Manhattan College

The Jaspers have had a pretty good season so far. Their conference season started in mid-December, going 1–1 against MAAC teams. They’re currently 8–3 overall. Junior guard Nitzan Amar is the team’s leading scorer.

Brooklyn

Long Island University

It’s been a rough non-conference season for the Sharks, who are 1–10. NEC play starts this Saturday. Ashley Austin is the team’s leading scorer.

Manhattan

Columbia University

The roster of the Lions is quite different from the team that made it to the championship game of the WNIT last spring, but the winning spirit remains ferocious. Senior guard Abbey Hsu is setting records and garnering national recognition. Ivy League play opens on Saturday against Penn.

Queens

St. John’s University

The Red Storm started conference action with a win over Villanova at Madison Square Garden and a loss to Creighton in Nebraska. Unique Drake and Jillian Archer have been playing outstanding basketball, but need to step it up even more because Big East competition includes UConn, Marquette, Seton Hall, and DePaul.

Staten Island

Wagner College

It has also been rough going for the Seahawks, who went 3–9 in non-conference action. NEC play is a clean slate, and that gets going on Saturday. Junior guard Semie Brar is the leading scorer.

