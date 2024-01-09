On Tuesday, the Office of Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson was joined by members of the community to host a wreath-laying ceremony at Borough Hall to remember the 17 residents whose lives were lost during a deadly fire at Twin Parks North West. The five-alarm fire that occurred the morning of Jan. 9, 2022, has been called New York City’s deadliest in over 30 years.

Twin Parks North West Credit: Nayaba Arinde photo

“It`s been 2 years since the horrific fire at Twin Parks North West, and our borough continues to mourn,” said Gibson. “We will never forget the 17 lives lost on this day, the families of those who were impacted by this tragedy, the bravery of our first responders, and the support from our city agencies, community organizations, colleagues in government, hip-hop artists and others who showed up for our neighbors during our borough`s greatest time of need. Twin Parks was a painful reminder of the work needed to invest in fire safety education and our city`s housing infrastructure so families are provided with safe and quality housing and we prevent a tragedy of this magnitude from ever happening again.”

In addition to a wreath-laying ceremony, flags were flown at half-staff outside Bronx Borough Hall.

Like this: Like Loading...