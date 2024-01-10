Friends and family gathered Wednesday to remember late Medgar Evers College professor and administrator Dr. John Flateau.

Ariama C. Long photos

Funeral services were held at Bridge Street AWME Church in Brooklyn. A visitation took place from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. before the funeral service. A repast was held at Medgar Evers College.

Flateau died suddenly on the morning of Dec. 30 at age 73. He leaves behind his wife, Lorraine; sons Marcus and Jonathan; and their children. He was also one of seven siblings.

